Beaufield Mews site in Stillorgan with full planning for 30 homes seeks €4m

Agent DNG is guiding a price of €4 million for a prime residential site with full planning permission for the development of a bespoke apartment scheme at Beaufield Mews in the south Dublin suburb of Stillorgan.

Located on the site of the former Beaufield Mews restaurant and antique shop, the subject site comes for sale with full approval from Dún Laoghaire County Council (Planning Ref D23A/0193) for 30 large apartments in a four-storey block (with a recessed penthouse level) and 31 surface-level car-parking spaces.

The scheme, which was designed by Paul Byrne Architects, will comprise a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including nine one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Each unit within the development will include a spacious terrace or balcony. Most of the apartments are dual-aspect, and the penthouse-level units will have large south-facing private terraces. The ground-floor units will have own-door access while the upper-floor units will be accessed from an external walkway. The development also includes separate bike and bin storage facilities.

An aerial view of the site at Beaufield Mews in Stillorgan in south Dublin

The restaurant at Beaufield Mews had traded for more than 70 years before its closure in 2019 and subsequent sale in 2020. Much loved by locals and visitors alike, the south Dublin venue served half a dozen sitting presidents over the years and countless celebrities including the Hollywood movie legend Rock Hudson, Bjorn Borg, Bono and Joe Dolan. It also hosted the weddings of thousands of Irish couples. Authors Joseph O’Connor and Marian Keyes were both married there – though not to each other.

Although it will be open to the prospective purchaser to offer the majority of the Beaufield Mews apartments for rent or sale on the open market, it should be noted that the current planning permission has a 10 per cent Part V requirement, meaning that three of the completed units will need to be set aside for social and affordable housing.

Situated within the much sought after location of Stillorgan, the subject property is bounded by Oatlands College and primary school to the north, and the established residential estates of Beaufield Manor to the east and south, and Cherrygarth in Mount Merrion to the west. The site is located within a short walk of Stillorgan Shopping Centre, now known as Stillorgan village. The site’s private setting is close to a wide range of amenities at Stillorgan village, including Donnybrook Fair, Tesco, Starbucks and Base Wood Fired Pizza. The tenant line-up there includes Donnybrook Fair, Tesco, Starbucks and Base Wood Fired Pizza.

The site is well connected by public transport links thanks to its location within a short walk of the N11 quality bus corridor where numerous routes service Dublin city centre (St Stephen’s Green) and the Sandyford Business District with journey times of about 15 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively.