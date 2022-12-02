Convert Dáil car park into ‘green space in the centre of the city’, Eamon Ryan says

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has suggested the Dáil car park could be converted into a “green space in the centre of the city”.

Speaking on Virgin Media’s Tonight programme on Thursday evening, Mr Ryan suggested a nearby multistorey car park on Molesworth Street could accommodate parking spaces by Leinster House used by politicians and staff working there.

“It’s only five minutes walk away and, yeah, I think we should lead by example on that sort of project,” he said.

He said he accepted that some TDs and senators have a need to drive into work. “This won’t work if we do it as pointing at people, shaming people, make people ‘how dare you be the problem’, but, yeah, I’d love to see us make that switch.”

M Ryan said the original front of Leinster House had faced on to Merrion Square and that Leinster Lawn, which the car park adjoins, could be expanded on to the car park and could be reintegrated into the public realm, forming an extension of Merrion Square and allowing access from the National Art Gallery and the National History Museum.

“I’d love if you could go from the National Art Gallery and the National History Museum into that front lawn area where the car park is at the minute – I could almost see it as an extension of Merrion Square, that you’d have more green space in the centre of the city, in a very beautiful part of the city,” he said.

Asked if he had broached the topic with his partners in Government, Mr Ryan said: “I’m doing it here and now”.