Election 2024 live updates: Counting under way as exit poll shows tight race between three main parties

Counting is under way across the country with the largest parties on course for a tight finish in their share of the vote in general election 2024, according to the results of an exit poll last night.

The results of the poll, conducted by Ipsos/B&A on Friday for The Irish Times/RTÉE/TG4/TCD, and released just after 10pm, are: Sinn Féin 21.1 per cent, Fianna Fáil 19.5 per cent, Fine Gael 21 per cent, the Green Party 4 per cent, Labour 5 per cent, the Social Democrats 5.8 per cent, People Before Profit Solidarity 3.1 per cent, Aontú 3.6 per cent, Independents/others 14.6 per cent and Independent Ireland 2.2 per cent.

Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest from the count centres along with reaction, analysis and opinion from our reporters and writers.

Former Social Democrats leader Róisín Shortall said the party is “certainly very encouraged by the 5.8 per cent for the Social Democrats, writes Marie O’Halloran.

“It’s really good and it’s almost double what we had in the last election,” she said.

Arriving at the RDS Ms Shortall said “if that holds up in terms of the actual votes today, we would be very happy and we should certainly make gains”.

She declined to put an estimate on those gains. “It’s just there’s so many variables in constituencies. It’s just very hard to predict but we’re very happy with that kind of starting point. almost 6 per cent. It’s great.”

News (very, very early news) in from Dublin Central.

Gerard The Monk Hutch doing very well in North Strand area of Dub Central. Very early tallies

Getting ready to open the boxes in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The political parties, Independents and others are attempting to cooperate on the tallies at the RDS for Dublin counts,” writes Marie O’Halloran.

Not the easiest thing in the world however as “everyone has different views on how to do it” says one tally man. The efforts follow hit and miss tallies in the local elections.

The ballot boxes are now being opened at the counting has started.

We should start getting first round results in the early afternoon.

Peadar Tóibín of Aontú was very upbeat and said his party could get up to 4 per cent and might be contention for as many as four seats.

“We’re growing and we’ve passed out People Before Profit, Independent Ireland and if the votes go the way I think they’re going we may even pass out the Green Party.”

He said a key “objective was state funding. We’ve done all of this growth without state funding and it looks like we’re going to reach the threshold for state funding "

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit has also been on radio and he pointed to the “historic decline” of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

He said there combined vote would be around 40 per cent,, down 3 per cent on 20 years ago.

He suggested that two years ago there was “a big momentum behind the idea of a left of centre alternative ... and then it faltered.”

Fianna Fail’s director of elections Jack Chambers has said the election is “too close to call”.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland he denied that there was no difference between his party and Fine Gael and as a result little alternative for voters

“We ran different campaigns with different priorities and very much a different platform.”

He said the “real story” was the Sinn Fein vote. ' A year or two they were in the mid 30s they’re now back around 20 per cent.”

The Green Party’s director of elections Pauline O’Reilly has said that while she doesn’t want to “count chickens before they’ve hatched” she believes the party will be returning to the Dail with some seats.

“It’s only a question now of how many,” she told Morning Ireland. “We benefit from preferences down the line and across the board [and] it’s the preferences down the line that are going to determine this.”

Housing and homelessness was the most important issue for 28 per cent of people when deciding how to vote followed by the cost of living on 19 per cent and health on 17 per cent.

According to the exit poll, economic stability was on 9 per cent), climate change on 4 per cent and , crime , local transport and roads and childcare all on 2 per cent, writes Pat Leahy

Immigration – which had been prominent in the list of issues of public concern for much of the year – played a minor role, nominated by just 6 per cent.

The housing issue was more prominent among younger voters with 42 per cent of those unde4 34 nominating it as the most important issue.

We have an update on the exit poll from our Political Editor Pat Leahy that points to what voters may want to happen next.

Almost half of voters in yesterday’s general election favour a coalition government based on the combination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, according to the Irish Times/RTE/TG4/TCD exit poll.

Nearly a third of voters (31 per cent) said they would prefer a coalition of just Fine Gael and Fianna Fail; a further 9 per cent preferred a government of those two parties plus independents; while a further 9 per cent said they would like to see a government of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and one or more smaller parties.

Combined, this is a total of 49 per cent of voters in the exit poll who want to see a Fine Gael-Fianna Fail-led government.

The next most popular choice is a government led by Sinn Fein without Fine Gael or Fianna Fail, which was chosen by 22 per cent. Another 7 per cent said they wanted to see a Fianna Fail-Sinn Fein coalition (including just 9 per cent of Fianna Fail voters), while 21 per cent said they wanted to see “something else”.

The most popular choice for Taoiseach is the Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, who was the preferred choice of 35 per cent. He pips the Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who is on 34 per cent, while the Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is on 27 per cent. Just 5 per cent gave no response.

So, how is the day and the weekend going to pan out?

The ballot boxes will be opened at the count centres around the country at 9am after which the ballot papers will be sifted and sorted.

By 11am some decent tallies will start coming in that should give us an even better sense of where things are going than the exit polls did.

By mid to late afternoon we will have the first seats filled and the counting will continue across the country late into the night.

It will start all over again on Sunday morning and by midnight tomorrow we should be done.

The people have spoken, now we just have to figure out what they said, as the old saying has it.

The exit poll we published last night put the three main parties clustered at around 20 per cent and - based on those figures - it looks like the next Government will be made up of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and others.

But as keen election watchers will well know a lot can change as the votes are counted and the seats get filled.

So, we’ll start - unusually, perhaps - by quoting a Letter to the Editor published this morning from Paul Delaney in Delgany.

“It’s all over bar the counting: the excuses, the recriminations, the finger-pointing, and the inevitable lengthy political horse-trading that takes place prior to the establishment of a coalition government. The people have spoken; but it’s going to take quite a while to figure out what exactly they said. "