Election 2024 key race alerts: We analyse the counts that matter most

Counting is under way across the country – and each constituency has its own backdrop of political intrigue and turf wars, while playing its role in the national picture. The Irish Times will be monitoring key races – the contests that will tell the story of the count as the 34th Dáil is pulled together. Keep track of the most important moments that matter below. Follow live news updates here.

Independent candidate Philip Dwyer at the Greystones count centre, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Ireland has had its fill of anti-immigration candidates

A year ago, it looked like immigration was going to be a defining issue for this election – but it seemed to reach a high water mark just around the local elections and then recede in relevance for voters. Our exit poll found that just six per cent of voters said immigration was most important to them when heading to the polls. A slew of candidates who were running primarily on migration are running - but how are they getting on?

Cllr Malachy Steenson in Dublin Central was not looking strong for one of four seats, with 4.9 per cent of the tally.

Derek Blighe of Ireland First tallied just four per cent of first preferences and was well adrift of the five seats on offer.

Cllr Gavin Pepper looks to be in similar shape in Dublin North West, tallying at about six per cent, and not in the running in the three seater

Phil Sutcliffe is on just two per cent in Dublin South Central where Sinn Féin has rallied in a big way. He won’t have been helped by his very visible support for Conor McGregor.

Philip Dwyer has bombed in Wicklow, securing less than one per cent of the vote with almost all boxes open.

Fine Gael’s long list of goodbyes

Leo Varadkar announced he was stepping down in March. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/PA

One of the major questions heading into this election was how Fine Gael would defend a whopping 18 seats without the benefit of incumbency. Let’s take a whirl around a few and see how they’re getting on:

In Kerry, where Brendan Griffin stood down, there’s a third of the tally in. Fine Gael ran just one candidate – former Kerry footballer Billy O’Shea, and he is duking it out with Fianna Fáil’s second candidate Michael Cahill, on 10.8 per cent and 10.2 per cent.

In Donegal, the Fine Gael vote is down, as it seeks to hold on to Joe McHugh’s seat – and both its candidates are some way outside the seats during the tally, with Sinn Féin predictably leading the way and Fianna Fáil in the hunt for two seats. Fine Gael have a lot to do here to come into the reckoning.

In Cavan-Monaghan, David Maxwell looks likely to hold on to Heather Humphreys’ seat.

Holding two in Dublin-Rathdown is a key target for Fine Gael, where Maeve O’Connell is hoping to hold on to Josepha Madigan’s seat. With all boxes open, she has her nose in front of Fianna Fáil’s Shay Brennan. But with a lot of candidates bunched together on between 6 and 9 per cent, there could be some volatility below her which she will hope to avoid.

Emer Currie looks set to hold in Dublin West, Leo Varadkar’s old seat.

John McGahon, caught up in campaign trail controversy, is trailing in Louth where Simon Harris effectively removed his endorsement late in the race. But a lot of those boxes are from the Drogheda end of the constituency, not his heartland in Dundalk.

Cork East, where Mark Stanton is hoping to defend his father David’s seat, is tightly bunched at the moment with six candidates on between 10 and 12 per cent of first preferences with a little more than half the boxes tallied. Stanton is among them, on 12 per cent, with running mate Noel McCarthy on 11 per cent. We’ll check back in on the other constituencies in a while.

Who needs enemies when you have friends like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael?

Campaign signs for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael seen on election day at in front of an abandoned house in Cabra. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The battle for primacy between the Civil War parties is going to be a ground war – the path looks clear for a government based on a coalition between the two, but their candidates are fighting it out between themselves – and against others – in a way that could decide who holds the upper hand. Some races to watch:

In Fingal East, Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell was predicted to take a seat comfortably alongside Fianna Fáil’s Darragh O’Brien. While the Minister for Housing is sitting pretty, Farrell (14.4 per cent) is marginally behind Labour’s Duncan Smith (14.5 per cent) and Sinn Féin’s Anne Graves (14.6 per cent). Aontú, Independents4Change, and Green transfers will come into play soon, with Joan Hopkins of the Social Democrats still in touch.

Across the border in Fingal West, Fine Gael’s Grace Boland and Fianna Fáil’s Lorraine Clifford Lee are polling close to each other with all boxes open. But they trail Louise O’Reilly of Sinn Féin and Labour’s Robert O’Donoghue, who the party heavily tipped for a seat. If there’s only one government seat here, one of the pair of Boland and Clifford Lee look likely to miss out.

Fianna Fáil are looking to add a seat in Clare, where Timmy Dooley is out in front with 21 per cent with more than half the tally in, while Cathal Crowe is on 9 per cent. Fine Gael’s Joe Cooney (14.9 per cent) is ahead of party colleague Leonora Carey (8.4 per cent), with Fianna Fáil comfortably ahead of Fine Gael on first preferences as it stands.

In Galway West, Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne (10.6 per cent) is ahead of party colleague, the super junior minister Hildegarde Naughton (8.3 per cent) with a little more than half boxes tallied. John Connolly is comfortably outpolling celebrity candidate Gráinne Seoige who is currently outside the seats.

In Louth, with a third of boxes tallied, John McGahon (who was ensnared in a campaign controversy over a fight he was involved in outside a pub several years ago) is trailing both his own party colleague Paula Butterly and both Fianna Fáil candidates Erin McGreehan and Alison Comyn. Early boxes tallied seemed to be from Drogheda though, with McGahon’s base in Dundalk.

O’Gorman scrapping for his own seat as Greens grow despondent

Roderic O'Gorman speaking to Eileen and Peter Fogarty, on a canvass in The Pines, Castleknock, Dublin earlier this month. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

On the eve of the election, the Greens mood was growing increasingly despondent. There was a glimmer of hope for them in the exit poll on Friday night, having them on 4 per cent nationally. But everywhere you looked on Saturday morning, tallies were not favourable for the party, including in its heartlands.

In Dublin West, with almost all boxes open, Roderic O’Gorman (6.5 per cent) had his nose in front of John Walsh of the Labour Party (5.6 per cent). But with Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers (20.9 per cent) and Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly (17.1 per cent) looking strong, and Fine Gael’s Emer Currie odds on to hold Leo Varadkar’s old seat (15.2 per cent). But Ruth Coppinger was going well on 8.6 per cent, making her early favourite to take the fourth seat, leaving O’Gorman scrapping for the last.

In Dún Laoghaire, Ossian Smyth is a bellwether for the entire party’s fortunes – probably even more so than O’Gorman. He will be looking very nervously at the Social Democrats’s Hugo Mills, tallying just 105 votes behind the Green in a strong performance.

In Dublin South Central, where the party was hopeful of holding on to Patrick Costello’s seat, he is holding just 6 per cent of the vote in the tally, making it hard to see him coming home. Ditto Neasa Hourigan across the river in Dublin Central. Steven Matthews is struggling in Wicklow, with Marc Ó Cathasaigh on 3 per cent in Waterford.

Hazel Chu is also facing a big battle to keep Eamon Ryan’s seat in Dublin Bay South where he topped the poll in 2020.

It looks like a dark day for the Greens.

‘Big beast’ Donnelly in one hell of a scrap

Stephen Donnelly is in trouble and many view him as Fianna Fáil in name only. Photograph: Collins

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin went down the N11 to Wicklow on the last day of campaigning, in a bid to shore up support for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in what was always going to be an absolute bear pit, with five TDs seeking four seats in a shrunken constituency.

Donnelly is in one hell of a scrap. With 53 per cent of boxes open, he had 6.4 per cent of the vote. This has him just behind the second Fine Gael candidate, Edward Timmins on 6.6 per cent. The Green Party’s Steven Matthews looked doomed on just under 4 per cent, trailing the Fine Gael gene-pool Independent Shay Cullen (4.8 per cent).

If we assume (and on these numbers it looks likely enough) that Taoiseach Simon Harris, Sinn Féin’s John Brady and Social Democrats’s Jennifer Whitmore are heading back to the Dáil (30.1 per cent, 13.8 per cent, 13.7 per cent), then Donnelly will have to get ahead of Timmins and hope for a favour from Harris’s surplus, and that Cullen’s presumed elimination doesn’t favour Timmins too heavily. Independent Joe Behan, a former Fianna Fáil TD, was on 5.6 per cent, so perhaps some Fianna Fáil-leaning votes might come home to Donnelly – but remember, many view him as Fianna Fáil in name only.

Nail biter in Dublin Central with Gerry Hutch in the hunt

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch who ran in Dublin Central. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Gerry Hutch – the gangland figure running as a non-party candidate in Dublin Central – has attracted perhaps more coverage than any other independent across the country. And with 100 per cent of boxes tallied, the man known as “the Monk” was right in the heel of the hunt on Saturday.

He has polled way above the expectations privately proffered by his competitors, taking north of 3,000 first preference votes, leaving him in fourth position in the tally. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will top the poll, followed by Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe.

Hutch trailed Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats – who on these numbers, was looking good for the third seat on 13.3 per cent of the poll – but on 9.4 per cent was out in front of Fianna Fáil’s Mary Fitzpatrick (7.1 per cent) and the centre left candidates, Labour’s Marie Sherlock (7.5 per cent) and the Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan (6 per cent).

The key question is: where can Hutch get the transfers to stay in the race for a seat. He will likely pull strongly from Independent Malachy Steenson’s 1,588 votes, perhaps extending his lead – but then, it could become a case of the chasing pack reeling him in. If Hourigan goes out, her transfers should break for Labour and Gannon, and if Fitzpatrick follows her out, few if any votes will make their way to Hutch. So, if we had to call it now, he could get squeezed. But he’s doing better than expected – arguably, much better. A nail biter.