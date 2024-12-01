Election 2024 results live updates: Counting resumes as over 130 seats left to fill

There are now about a quarter of the 174 seats filled in the general election count after results began to trickle in across the country from Saturday evening. Counting resumes this morning.

Seat projections suggest Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could have a combined seat total in the mid-80s in the new Dáil. They are are likely to seek a coalition deal with both Labour and the Social Democrats in the coming weeks, according to senior figures in the government parties. A majority in the new Dáil will require 88 seats.

The fight for the last seat in Dublin Central is undisputably, the highest stakes and highest profile race going, writes Jack Horgan Jones.

Gangland figure Gerry Hutch, who has been named by the Garda as the head of an organised crime group, is in the seats with an 813 vote lead on Marie Sherlock.

His first preference vote was way bigger than anyone expected, at over 3,000 votes, keeping him ahead of a pack that would otherwise expected to have reeled him in. Things were looking even rosier for him last night until the distribution of PBP’s Eoghan O’Ceannabhain’s votes.

These heavily favoured Social Democrat’s Gary Gannon, promoting him to second in the running order and putting him within a couple of hundred votes of taking a seat.

This matters because the only realistic challenger to Hutch is Labour Senator Marie Sherlock, who needs all the left and centre candidate votes to gravitate towards her to challenge Hutch - most crucially, the Green’s Neasa Hourigan, who will be eliminated next.

A series of unlikely things now need to happen for Sherlock to prevail: firstly, Gannon needs to be elected as soon as possible, or else he will soak up some of the Green transfers.

Malachy Steenson, the far right candidate, has been eliminated and the next thing to happen is his votes are distributed. He is a polar opposite to Gannon, but there might be enough inner city votes to transfer to Gannon, who is geographically close to Steenson.

If Gannon is elected, then the path is clear for Hourigan to transfer heavily to Sherlock. If he’s not (and Steenson will definitely transfer heavily to Hutch) then the hill gets a bit steeper.

If Gannon has to wait for Hourigan’s vote to be elected, some, but not all of it will make its way to Sherlock. After Hourigan is eliminated and the vote distributed, we will know exactly the gap that must be closed - but Sherlock has to start closing it, and fast, as the odds of her being elected by Mary Fitzpatrick are not great.

The Fianna Fáil Senator is more likely to elect Paschal Donohoe to the third seat, and votes - especially at the scale needed - will be scarce for Sherlock.

It is a very narrow path, but as we write on Sunday morning, it is a path nonetheless.

All eyes will be on Dublin Central today, where Gerard “The Monk” Hutch is in contention to become a TD, writes Sarah Burns.

The sixth count was completed at around 11pm last night, which had Social Democrats Gary Gannon on 6,363 votes, just shy of meeting the quota.

He was followed by Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe on 5,730 votes, Hutch on 3,733 votes, Labour’s Marie Sherlock on 2,917 votes and Fianna Fáil’s Mary Fitzpatrick on 2,553 votes. I

ndependent Malachy Steenson was eliminated and his 2,195 votes will be distributed when counting resumes this morning at 10am.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald topped the poll in the four-seat constituency and was elected on the third count yesterday evening.

Counting has restarted in Mayo. Nobody elected so far. Distribution underway of Stephen Kerr’s votes. Rose Conway is approximately 400 short of the quota. She is likely to be elected on the sixth or seventh count followed home later by Alan Dillon and Dara Calleary. A ding-dong battle will then ensue for the fourth or fifth seats.

Counting back under way in Galway West — after counters were given a lecture about not to engage in social media while they are involved in the counting process.

Mattie McGrath is expected to be the next TD to be elected in Tipperary and should be

The independent topped the poll in Tipperary South but was just shy of the votes he needed to reach the quota.

He said yesterday when he attended the Thurles count centre that he and the rest of the Rural Independents Group of TDs he is in will “talk to anybody who wants to talk to us” about the next Programme for Government.

“I’m delighted that all that hard work by my team, my office and myself has paid off,” he said.

“There is no replacement for hard work.

“Hopefully all of my colleagues in the Rural Independents group will get back in and we look forward to talks for the Programme for Government.”

Michael Lowry was the first TD to be elected, topping the poll last night in Tipperary North.

Very early this morning Social Democrats party leader Holly Cairns was elected in the three-seat Cork South West constituency on the tenth count, reports David Forsythe.

Ms Cairns whose total vote of 11,962 exceeded the quota of 11,824 was not present at the count centre in Mallow as she gave birth to her daughter on election day.

A Social Democrats spokesperson said: “The party is delighted to be able to show our support for our leader Holly Cairns, while Holly is unable to be here herself her campaign team are cheering her on in the early hours of the morning. We are delighted with the performance put in by Social Democrats candidates right across the country.”

Fewer than one quarter of the seats were filled on the first day of counting but our Political Editor Pat Leahy identified some of the key things we have learned so far.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are on their way back to government

It’s the end of the Greens. For now, anyway.

It’s s glass half-empty/glass half-full election for Sinn Féin

Voters may be about to elect one of Ireland’s notorious criminals to the Dáil

There is a massive generational divide in Irish politics.

The second day of counting will see a more complete picture of what the next Dáil will look like emerge with – hopefully – most of the seats filled by the late evening.

It already seems certain that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will form part of a future government with a combined seat total of in excess of 80.

Senior sources are suggesting that they will most likely seek a coalition deal with both Labour and the Social Democrats in the coming weeks.

But there are a lot of votes still to count before then. And there was a lot of counting happening overnight too.