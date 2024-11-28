Election 2024 live updates: ‘All to play for’ on final day of the campaign

The parties are sharpening their messages in their last-ditch appeals to voters on the final day of the general election campaign ahead of Friday’s vote.

Sinn Féin has appealed for voters who have traditionally stayed away from the party to “lend us your vote” to remove Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael from office while the two government parties continued to focus on the threat of a shock to the Irish economy.

The final poll of the campaign released on Wednesday night by the Business Post showed the three big parties bunched together with around 20 per cent support leaving it all to play for.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has just done an interview with Pat Kenny on Newstalk radio and Vivienne Clarke has been following it.

He says he feels “really good” about tomorrow and “very hopeful” that people “will lend us their vote so that I can continue my job as Taoiseach and so that we can really put together a stable government for the next five years.”

Fine Gael’s support has been falling in opinion polls but Harris argued that the polls “always reset” after an election is called. “I think Irish people think about their vote very carefully. They think it through. They want to put politicians through their paces.”

With 18 Fine Gael TDs who won seats in 2020 not contesting the election he also said that he has “had to rejuvenate my party in real time, introduce a lot of new candidates to the people right across the country, people who are new into politics, but certainly not new to delivering in their area.”

He also said: “I think what’s happening now and you saw it in last night’s poll when a ballot paper was put in front of people in the Red C poll and my party came joint first with 21 [per cent] apiece. We’re going to go to 21, and same for Fianna Fáil. This is a very, very close election. And that’s why right through today and right through tomorrow, up to 10:00 tomorrow night, I’ll be asking for every possible vote for Fine Gael.”

Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan has also been posting on Instagram this morning with a clip arguing that “the Government’s version of affordable housing is making a mockery of the idea”. He has been filling in for party leader Holly Cairns for much of the national campaign events as she is expecting a baby imminently. He wouldn’t thank anyone for saying it but he probably has the safest seat of any of his party’s candidates. Here’s what he said when that suggestion was put to him that he was nailed on for a return to the Dáil at a Social Democrats press conference on Wednesday: “I wish that was the case, but certainly not. Five years ago a lot of the pundits and commentators said I wasn’t in with a chance of getting a seat. Now they all say I’m a sure thing and I don’t believe either of those. We’re fighting very hard to get re-elected in Dublin Bay North.” In a profile of the constituency Jack Horgan-Jones writes that O’Callaghan “should hold” the seat and sets out the lay of the land there with three other incumbents not contesting the election.

The moratorium is dead – long live the “additional care requirement” for broadcasters

Election 2024 will be the first in a long time without the outdated broadcast moratorium which previously put the kibosh on radio and TV political coverage from 2pm the day before voters cast their ballots

Earlier this month Coimisiún na Meán confirmed the moratorium, which has been in place since 1997, is being replaced with a measure called the Additional Care Requirement for broadcasters.

It will require broadcasters to “treat with extreme care information relating to the election that it believes, or has reason to believe, has been circulated with the intention of misleading or confusing voters or that is likely to mislead or confuse voters.”

The new requirement will be in force during the 24-hours before the opening of polling stations and during the period when voting is taking place.

It will be interesting to see how broadcast coverage plays out under the new rules today.

Taoiseach Simon Harris is due on Today FM’s The Last Word this afternoon – which would not have happened under the old rules.

If Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was encouraged by the poll showing his party in the lead – albeit very slightly – he was not showing it in social media posts last night. Instead he posted a clip from his pitch to voters to back Fianna Fáil during his interview with Virgin Media television last night. Speaking of his party’s time in Government he said: “In a period of inflation and conflict in much for the world we acted to protect Ireland’s interests and help families faced with rising costs. But this election is about our future. It is about how we can protect Ireland’s progress and implement new policies to tackle critical issues...”

Martin’s party has been the most steady in the polls (The Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll this week also had it on 21 per cent, ahead of Sinn Féin on 21 per cent (up 1 point) and Fine Gael on 19 per cent (down 6 points). But it seems that heading into tomorrow’s election there is nothing between the big three parties in terms of their respective support levels. Of course much will depend on the complexities of the different dynamics in 43 election battlegrounds as to which one ends up with the most Dáil seats. Fianna Fáil is probably best placed to do so but that does not mean that Fine Gael is not hoping that their fortunes cannot be revived from a blunder-filled election campaign.

Throughout this campaign, Fianna Fáil has been focused on presenting you with a program of positive change.



I believe that the Irish people deserve a debate which has focused on how we can protect progress and go much further.



Let's move our country forward. Together.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald had more reason to be happy with the poll saying in an online post that it confirms “what we are feeling on the ground: The momentum for change is with Sinn Féin. It is growing everyday! We can do this together! We can change the Government.”

Her upbeat tone is a far cry from where Sinn Féin was in the weeks before the official election campaign when the party was mired in a strong of controversies.

Tonight's poll confirming what we are feeling on the ground: The momentum for change is with Sinn Féin



It is growing every day!



We can do this together!



We can change the Government #ge24 #VoteSinnFéin

Harris’ Instagram Live comes after a previous one last night last night where he said “it’s all to play for” in the election.

“There’s a poll out tonight that shows when you give people constituency ballots, Fine Gael is neck and neck for first place.”

This is of course a reference to the Business Post/Red C poll.

It had Fianna Fáil unchanged since the last survey on 21 per cent, Sinn Féin up two points to 20 per cent and Fine Gael down two, but also on 20 per cent.

📊 RED C POLL 📊



Fianna Fáil - 21% (-)

Sinn Féin - 20% (+2)

Fine Gael - 20% (-2)

Independents - 14% (-1)

Social Democrats - 6% (-)

Labour - 4% (+1)

Ind Ireland - 4% (+1)

Greens - 4% (-)

Aontú – 4% (-1)

PBP - 2% (-)



Read more here - https://t.co/XPK3s586E7 @RedCResearch #GE24 pic.twitter.com/dt5QUCXI3C — Business Post (@businessposthq) November 27, 2024

Fine Gael has had a rocky election campaign and Harris told his viewers: “I’m really asking everybody to please, please, please get out and back my Fine Gael team right across the country”.

“I really need your support. I really need your vote.

“I’ve been working as hard as I possibly can over the last seven months as Taoiseach of this country and as leader of Fine Gael”.

He said that during that time he has “tried to reconnect on a number of issues that I’ve heard from you that matter.”

He again referenced disability issues as he has repeatedly done since he was confronted by care worker Charlotte Fallon on the election trail last week but also mentioned migration, Ireland recognising the State of Palestine and his efforts to improve relations with Britain.

Harris also said he has been “working really, really hard on putting together what I think is an exciting plan for our country.”

Time for the Insta generation to step up?

Taoiseach Simon Harris was back on Instagram live this morning asking for votes for Fine Gael in an “extraordinarily close” election.

The Fine Gael leader warned pundits it’s is “very dangerous” to try to predict the outcome and said to viewers: “It’s you and you alone who will decide this.

“This is a three-way contest and I respectfully argue it’s now time for our generation to step up, it’s time for a new generation of leadership.

“That is what I represent, an ability to get things done. An ability to bring common sense to politics but also an ability to represent a new generation... Please lend me your support tomorrow, lend Fine Gael your support and in return I will give you my absolute all”.

Earlier in the post he spoke of Fine Gael promises for €200 per month childcare, the creation of more special schools and abolition of college fees.

He said: “I don’t get everything right, no political party gets everything right but you know what I do step up every time I’ve been called upon.”

Harris said he “stepped up during the Covid pandemic to help save lives and livelihoods” served in Government during the “difficult days” of Brexit and promoted apprenticeships as Minister for Higher Education.

He said: “as Taoiseach when the vacancy arose I again was willing to step up because our country needed leadership and he said a Budget was delivered to help people with the costs of living.

Later in the video he responds to other people’s posts – here’s a sample:

“vodkashot78 making a point about housing… let me say this – housing, housing housing is my number one priority. But that’s just rhetoric here’s how we’re going to fix it…”