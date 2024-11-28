Ireland weather: Outbreaks of rain expected on election day as cold weather turns unsettled over weekend

Weather in Ireland: Outbreaks of rain are expected as the electorate heads to the polls on Friday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Outbreaks of rain including some possible “heavy falls” are expected as the electorate heads to the polls on Friday morning, says Met Éireann.

Following freezing temperatures, conditions are set to turn mild albeit unsettled as the general election campaign comes to an end.

More persistent rain is expected in some areas on Friday morning, including Dublin, which will spread from the southwest through the afternoon.

Clear spells and scattered showers are expected Friday evening with highs of 11 to 14 degrees amid “gusty” winds.

Before then, fog and frost over the northern half of the country will clear quickly on Thursday morning following a weather warning for fog and freezing fog across the midlands and northwest.

Thursday night, meanwhile, will be mild with highs of up to 13 degrees, though it will be “blustery” with persistent rain affecting west Munster and west Connacht.

Mild conditions will continue through the weekend, though it will be unsettled, says the forecaster.

A cloudy Saturday will see highs of 12 to 14 degrees as votes are tallied across the country with areas of mist and drizzle before more persistent rain is expected to develop in the south and west.

This will become widespread in the evening, followed by further outbreaks of rain on Saturday night.

Outbreaks of heavy rain across the eastern half of the country are expected early on Sunday before clearing to sunny spells though showers are expected to develop in the west.

Rain will clear before midday, leaving a day of sunshine and scattered showers nationwide with highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Temperatures will, however, drop to lows of 4 to 7 degrees on Sunday night amid scattered showers.

While a clearer picture of the general election results is expected by Monday, the weather will remain unsettled with sunny spells and passing showers amid highs of 6 to 9 degrees.