Election Daily: the highs and lows of a tense campaign

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald was enjoying herself on the final day of the campaign. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Pat Leahy, Jennifer Bray and Cormac McQuinn join Hugh Linehan on today’s Election Daily podcast. It’s the last day of campaigning and the leaders of the three largest parties have been communicating their final messages to the electorate:

Mary Lou McDonald seemed at ease as she asked voters to give their second preferences to parties like the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Labour.

Together with Paschal Donohoe, Simon Harris sounded the alarm for Ireland’s economic and political stability. The Taoiseach also borrowed Sinn Féin’s language of asking voters to ‘lend’ Fine Gael their support.

After campaigning with Stephen Donnelly in Wicklow, Micheal Martin was asked again and insisted again that Fianna Fáil would not go into government with Sinn Féin.

Pat, Jen, Cormac and Hugh discuss all of the above before picking their favourite, most pivotal and most consequential moments of the campaign. Finally Hugh answers some listener questions.