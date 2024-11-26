Election 2024 live updates: Option of Sinn Féin led government rises in popularity, poll shows

A coalition based on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael remains the most popular choice for government after the general election, according to the final Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll of the campaign.

After a sharp drop in support for Fine Gael in the poll, which has dealt a severe blow to party morale, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael still maintain a strong lead as the most favoured combination for government.

A government led by Sinn Féin and without either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil was the choice of 21 per cent, an increase of three points.

What are the parties doing today?

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman will set out the party’s central goals for climate policy with Pippa Hackett and with Marc Ó Cathasaigh.

Labour’s transport spokesman Duncan Smith and Fingal West candidates and Rob O’Donoghue will be in Swords to set out plans to decarbonise the transport system.

For Fianna Fáil, Jack Chambers and Dublin Central candidate Mary Fitzpatrick will set out plans on cost-of-living measures and also proposals to prevent the economy from external shocks.

The SocDems will also be outlining cost-of-living measures with Gary Gannon, the other Eoin Ó Broin (Dublin Mid West), and Sinéad Gibney (Dublin Rathdown).

For Fine Gael Paschal Donohoe and Peter Burke will be in Leopardstown to underline their policies on the importance of economic stability to attract FDI and drive future economic growth.

Moving Day for the general election

It’s Tuesday and there are three days left to polling. What happens in the next 15 hours could determine the outcome of Election 2024.

That is not an overstatement. The decisive moment of the event is likely to be tonight’s Prime Time debate involving three potential taoisigh. With Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin all within the margin of error or each other, a strong performance or a misstep could prove to be a fateful political moment.

In advance of the debate, the second day of The Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll has looked at how people view potential coalition combinations. A total of 43 per cent favour a pairing of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in some form. Sinn Féin-led government is backed by 21 per cent with a further 8 per cent in favour of a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin combination.

Tonight’s debate will be co-hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan and Sarah McInerney. A few intriguing questions. Has Simon Harris drawn a line over the incident in Kanturk with care worker Charlotte Fallon? Can he arrest his party’s decline in support? Will Micheál Martin avoid getting bested by Mary Lou McDonald? Will the Sinn Féin leader be found wanting on specific detail and will its populist plan to hold an inquiry int RTÉ's coverage of the Gaza war come under scrutiny.