Former IRA member among nursing home early voters for general election

If Maryfield nursing home is an indicator, turnout will be very high in the general election.

Residents at the facility in Chapelizod, Dublin, got to vote early, among about 15,300 “special voters” in nursing homes and hospitals.

The polling station was the family room. An assistant returning officer and a garda were the only people present as each resident went into the room to receive their ballot paper and vote.

There are 547 nursing homes in the State and 33 of the 69 Maryfield residents were on the register to cast their vote on Monday. In the end 28 voted, an 84.8 per cent turnout.

Margaret Fitzpatrick (72) said “it’s very convenient” for voting. Formerly an Inchicore voter in Dublin South-Central constituency and now in Dublin West, she said she did not feel properly informed about the candidates. Aontú's Ellen Troy was the only candidate of 16 who canvassed the nursing home.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “I have strong views about nursing homes and the fair deal but it hasn’t featured in this election.” She also said she felt there was a sense of “warehousing old people”, that society thinks “once you’re in a nursing home they think the problem is sorted”.

She used to vote along traditional family lines. More recently she voted on individuals and issues. “I think for stability I would like either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil to be part of the new government simply because they have experience in government. So I would probably go back down on traditional lines and vote Fianna Fáil.”

Richard Behal (86), a former IRA member and Limerick Prison escapee, was a Sinn Féin Munster candidate in the 1984 European elections when Section 31 of the Broadcasting Act was still in place and his voice could not be broadcast. He now thinks Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín is very impressive. Asked when he fell out of love with Sinn Féin, he said “I wouldn’t call it love”, but it had been “on and off” for years.

Irish unity and neutrality are very important to him and he is anti-abortion. “The moral fibre of Ireland was sapped the way that abortion was brought in and that Tóibín had to resign” from Sinn Féin to vote how he wanted to, Mr Behal said.

Sr Regina Meade has just turned 89. “I didn’t think I’d live ‘til now but I’m still here and still interested in politics,” she said. Concerned about services for older people, she is originally from Cork. A Micheál Martin fan, she said she would “very much” be voting Fianna Fáil. “At the moment they’re the only group that are steady. The others are up and down in government.”

Asked her view of Taoiseach Simon Harris she said: “I thought in the beginning he was marvellous. He was going ahead but he hasn’t the experience of the others either. He’s going too quick. He bounces into different actions. But I like him at the same time.” She added: “He’s the next best.”

Joan Maguire (93) from Chapelizod said she would decide when she saw the ballot paper. “I’ve admiration for anyone who puts their head above the parapet to be criticised. I’ve admiration for them all.”

Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland, which represents 437 of the homes, said: “We are very concerned at the absence of a focus on our ageing population in election and party manifestos. The fact that people are living longer must be celebrated and planned for.”