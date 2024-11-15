Election 2024 live updates: Another busy day on the campaign trail as first poll flags tight race

Good morning. My name is Ronan McGreevy and I am on the general election live blog today.

It will be another busy day on the campaign trail today. The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Senator Barry Ward will set out Fine Gael’s justice policy today.

Fianna Fáil will also set out its plans tackle crime and keep communities safe. Minister James Browne, Fiona O’Loughlin, Jim O’Callaghan.

Labour will unveil its health policies and the Social Democrats its housing policy.

It’s a week since the election was called and we have our first opinion poll taken during the campaign in today’s Irish Times. It’s good news for Fine Gael – at 25 per cent, the party has a clear lead over its rivals in Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, both on 19 per cent.

There’s a caveat, though; Fine Gael is down by a couple of points, and Simon Harris’s satisfaction rating is down by five points. True, he’s still the most popular party leader in the country. And the poll shows that Fine Gael are now the clear front runners in this election. But the drop in Harris’s and his party’s ratings will be enough to keep everyone on their toes, all the same. It wouldn’t take much for the race to start looking very tight indeed.

Here’s the full list of figures: Fine Gael 25 per cent (down two); Sinn Féin 19 per cent (down one); Fianna Fáil 19 per cent (no change); the Green Party 3 per cent (down two); Labour 5 per cent (down one); the Social Democrats 4 per cent (no change); People Before Profit Solidarity 2 per cent (no change); Aontú 3 per cent (up two). Independents are at 20 per cent (up four).

So apart from Fine Gael, the big winners are the Independents, whose support jumps four points and can expect significant seat gains if these numbers – or anything like them – are repeated on polling day. They could yet be players in the formation of the next government.

The government parties of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are on 44 per cent between them (FG 25 per cent, FF 19 per cent), but there is no room for complacency in their campaigns, political editor Pat Leahy suggests.

He writes: “With many voters unlikely to finally make up their minds until closer to election day, the race seems set to tighten further.

“Fine Gael is well out in front on 25 per cent and Harris remains the most popular party leader with a 50 per cent satisfaction rating. But its lead over Fianna Fáil has been cut from eight points in September to six today and with so many new Fine Gael candidates up against proven vote-getters in other parties, things could get even tighter.

“Either way, with Irish politics marked by extreme volatility in recent elections, it is too early in this campaign to be in any way definitive about the outcome. Fine Gael is six points up at half-time; that’s a decent lead but it’s all still to play for.”

