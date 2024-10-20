Simon Harris signals election will be in 2024 after ‘couple of things’ remaining for Government

Taoiseach Simon Harris pictured at the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of the Ski Club of Ireland, in Kilternan, Co. Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he expects the general election to be held in 2024.

Speaking in advance of a meeting of Coalition leaders tomorrow – where the timing of an election is set to be discussed – Mr Harris said he believes the Government will “amicably agree a time period” for the election.

The Fine Gael leader added: “I’m conscious it is ultimately my constitutional prerogative. That’s something I take seriously but the election won’t be far away at this stage.

Asked by The Irish Times if it will be held this year, Mr Harris replied: “I expect the election to be in 2024.”

Speculation in political circles on the date of the election has focused on late November or early December.

Asked if he expects to agree a date with the other Coalition leaders, Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, during their meeting tomorrow, Mr Harris said: “I expect to bring clarity to this shortly.

“I am very conscious of the fact that I don’t think there’s any Taoiseach in the history of the State who has kind of announced an election date by committee, even in any Coalition Government.

“But I’ve been really clear on this. I have no intention of springing a surprise on my Coalition colleagues.

“I respect both of them. I have said that I don’t want to get into dates in the media. I’d rather talk to people directly about it.”

Mr Harris outlined a series of legislative and other measures he wants to see passed before an election.

He said: “Look it’s quite clear now that the election will be upon us very soon.

“There are a couple of things that we do need to get done.

“The Finance Bill is a very important piece of legislation.

“I don’t think anybody would appreciate people knocking on their doors until they’ve actually passed things like the USC cuts, the changes to the income tax threshold, inheritance tax changes and others.

“There’s also the issues around supplementary budgets for a number of Government departments.”

He also said he is keen that the Government agrees new housing targets.

“I actually think that’s quite important for an election being honest because I think we need to have an honest debate that can be anchored in something”.

He added: “I actually think having a shared view of what realistically can be done on housing over the next five years helps inform the debate and the scrutiny of all parties, including my own, in terms of how we’d actually deliver on those targets as well.”

Mr Harris also responded to the news that Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will not be contesting the general election.

She made the announcement on Saturday night saying: “Politicians are human too; we give all we can for as long as we can but time catches up on us all.

“As I get older, my health and energy levels are not what they were and I know going forward that I would not be able to give the job the time and commitment it deserves.”

Mr Harris described Ms Humphreys as a great friend and colleague but said health and family “have to come first”.

He said it’s clear “it wasn’t an easy decision and it’s a decision that she made in her best interests and I fully support that.”

Mr Harris said Fine Gael will fight to retain her seat in Cavan-Monaghan and to win a second seat there as well.

He was speaking after an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the Ski Club of Ireland at their ski slope at Kilternan, Co Dublin.