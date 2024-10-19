‘Politicians are human too’ - Fine Gael deputy leader Heather Humphreys says she will not contest general election

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys speaking to the media in the Government Press Center on Budget day earlier this month. Photograph: Collins

Fine Gael deputy leader Heather Humphreys has announced she will not contest the upcoming general election.

In a shock statement on Saturday night, the Minister for Social Protection said: “Politicians are human too; we give all we can for as long as we can but time catches up on us all.

“As I get older, my health and energy levels are not what they were and I know going forward that I would not be able to give the job the time and commitment it deserves.”

The Cavan-Monaghan TD’s decision means that 18 of the 35 Fine Gael TDs elected in 2020 will not be running in the next election which many in political circles believe will take place as early as next month.

Ms Humphreys – who is also Minister for Rural and Community development – said her decision came after “much consideration”. The 64-year-old is also stepping down as Fine Gael deputy leader

She said: “I have been a public representative for the past 21 years, as a Councillor, TD and Minister.

“I have been fortunate to serve in Cabinet for over ten years across a range of different ministries.

Ms Humphreys previously served as Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation.

She said: “Whether it was leading the 2016 Commemorations; supporting businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic; enacting legislation for Auto Enrolment and Pay Related Benefit; rolling out Hot Meals to all Primary schools or supporting our rural communities, I have always enjoyed the job and I have always looked forward to coming to work every day.”

Ms Humphreys added: “My good friend, the late Seymour Crawford passed the baton to me in 2011 when the wind was in the Fine Gael sails – I now want to give my successor that same opportunity.

“We have just had a very successful local election in Cavan-Monaghan which saw Fine Gael become the largest Party in Local Government across the two counties.

“The talent is here locally and now is the right time to make way for the next generation to take up the mantle.”

She also outlined her belief that Fine Gael “made the right choice” when it elected Simon Harris as leader adding: “under his leadership, there is a new energy and excitement in the party.

“While the Fine Gael parliamentary party in the next Dáil will look a lot different, I know under Simon’s leadership, our parliamentary party room will be full.

“What is more it will be full of a new, enthusiastic generation of Fine Gael representatives who will take our Party forward into the future.”

Ms Humphreys predicted that Fine Gael will retain its seat in Cavan-Monaghan and will “push very strongly for a second”.

She added: “I will work day and night with our candidates to achieve this goal so that we can return Simon Harris to the office of Taoiseach.”

Mr Humphreys thanked people in the constituency “for putting their trust in me and electing me to Dáil Éireann. It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent you.”

She also thanked her family “for their patience and support”.

“While I chose to enter politics, my family did not. The stress, strain and time away from home takes its toll on everybody.

“I really am looking forward to spending more time with you and particularly my two beautiful little grandchildren.”