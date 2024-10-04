McDonald needs to ‘put all the facts on the table’ about former SF press officer guilty of child sex offences, Harris says

Michael McMonagle (42) from Limewood Street in Derry, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates from 2020-2021.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald needs to “come out and put all the facts on the table” about references the party gave to a former press officer who has since pleaded guilty to child sex offences in Northern Ireland, the Taoiseach has said.

Sinn Féin has faced deepening criticism over its handling of the controversy after two of its press officers gave references on behalf of a former colleague who was subsequently convicted of child sex offences.

Seán Mag Uidhir, an influential Sinn Féin figure who headed the party’s media operation in the North, and his colleague, Caolán McGinley, quit at the weekend after it emerged they provided the references for McMonagle.

However, questions still continue to dog the party leadership after photos emerged of McMonagle attending events with Sinn Féin ministers, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Simon Harris said on Friday “we need to know who knew what and when” and that it was not a minor matter that could be “ducked and dived”.

“This is about child abuse. It’s about child protection, and I don’t think what we’ve heard to date about ‘I didn’t know this, or I didn’t see that’ is credible.

Speaking to reporters in Co Wicklow, Mr Harris said he wanted to be clear that it was “a matter that should be above party politics” and above “political back and forth”.

“It’s a matter about child abuse, and it’s a matter about making sure we all hold our own organisations to the same standards that we hold other organisations to,” he added.

Meanwhile Fine Gael junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has written to Ms McDonald asking her to make a statement to the Dáil about the references.

“As you know, child safety and child protection is paramount,” Ms Carroll MacNeill writes. “You have made several comments to that effect in the Dáil in recent months.”

“However, your silence is deafening on the issue of two senior members of your staff giving a reference to a child sex offender from your staff.

“As you know, those references allowed this man, who has pleaded guilty to coercing children into sexual activity, to go on to work with children in a charity.

“It is deeply troubling and made worse by the chief constable of the PSNI contradicting Sinn Féin’s version of events yesterday.

“I would encourage you to tell the truth about what you knew and when? You could make a statement to the Dáil and answer questions on the matter.

“It is of paramount importance that you publicly condemn the actions of your former colleagues. I would also ask you to publish the references given by your former colleagues to the British Heart Foundation.

“It is beyond comprehension how senior members continue to deny their relationship with this paedophile when photographs show they continued to work closely in the aftermath of his arrest.”

Sinn Féin did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Ms Carroll MacNeil said: “Sinn Féin’s standard response when completely in the wrong is a non-response and wait for it to pass. People need to know where Sinn Féin stands on protecting children and protecting victims of sexual assault.”