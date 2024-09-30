Two Sinn Féin press officers resign over references for former colleague convicted of child sex offences

Michael McMonagle, a former press officer for Sinn Féin at the Northern Ireland Assembly, was dismissed from his job with the party after he was arrested in August 2021

Two Sinn Féin press officers have resigned after they provided references for a former colleague who was subsequently convicted of child sex offences.

Seán Mac Uidhir, a senior party figure who headed Sinn Féin’s media operation in Northern Ireland for more than a decade, and Caolán McGinley quit at the weekend after it emerged they provided references for Michael McMonagle after he had been dismissed from the party and was under police investigation.

Last week McMonagle (42) from Limewood Street in Derry, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates from 2020-21.

He will be sentenced in November, and the judge has said it is likely he will face a custodial sentence.

The following year he was appointed to the role of communications and engagement manager with the British Heart Foundation in Belfast.

The charity told the Sunday World it did not become aware of McMonagle’s arrest and the charges he faced until an article in the newspaper in July 2023, when he was “immediately suspended and is no longer employed by the charity”.

In a statement, Sinn Féin said that following a media inquiry from the Sunday World, “Sinn Féin was made aware on Wednesday, September 25th that, three months after Michael McMonagle’s employment ended, two former work colleagues were asked for work references in relation to their assessment of his work as a press officer”.

“Both provided these references without clearance from Sinn Féin. This was unacceptable and wrong,” the statement said.

“The references were not provided by, or on behalf of Sinn Féin. Permission was not sought, nor would it have been given from the party for the provision of these references or their content.

“In view of the serious nature of this revelation, Sinn Féin undertook an immediate internal process.

“Before this process concluded, both press officers resigned from their positions and party membership with immediate effect.”

A long-time member of Sinn Féin and a former republican prisoner, Mr Mac Uidhir was formerly the editor of the North Belfast News and was a contributor to An Phoblacht.

The head of the party’s media operation in the North, he was a familiar and influential figure at Stormont and was responsible for communications strategy as well as the day-to-day operation of the press office.

Mr McGinley formerly held a senior role in the party’s youth wing, Ógra Shinn Féin.