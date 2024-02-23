RTÉ board to attend emergency meeting after resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh

RTÉ has faced another twist in the ongoing controversy surrounding its finances and governance, following the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the chair of the board of RTÉ, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Her resignation came mere hours after Minister for Media Catherine Martin said she was “misinformed” by the chair of the RTÉ board when Ms Ní Raghallaigh provided assurances the board had no role in signing off on recent exit packages for senior executives.

Despite the assurances, Ms Martin said it had emerged the remuneration committee of the board – which is chaired by Ms Ní Raghallaigh – did approve the exit package of former chief financial officer Richard Collins.

The Minister declined to express confidence in her, which led to Ms Ní Raghallaigh handing in her resignation.

Following this, Ms Martin has come under pressure from opposition politicians, some of whom have called for her resignation. They have said she should have spoke to Ms Ní Raghallaigh privately, prior to her appearance on RTÉ on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, RTÉ board members have been called to an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss recent events.

The chairwoman of the Oireachtas media committee, Niamh Smyth, has appealed to the other members of the RTÉ board to remain in situ, despite the “difficult” circumstances.

Fears have been cast that following the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh as chairperson of the board, that other members of the board could follow suit. However, Ms Smyth said that is the “last thing” the broadcaster needs.

“I would appeal to them to support the DG [director general] in the work he is trying to do. As difficult as it is, please stick with it,” she told RTÉ'S News at One.

“The last thing RTÉ needs now is further resignations. If we could just work on that, and give it a chance to develop, I think really good things could happen for RTÉ into the future.”

Ms Smyth said does not believe Minister Catherine Martin fired Siún Ní Raghallaigh during her interview on Prime Time. The department officials have “questions to answer”, she said, and it is “really unfortunate to see Ms Ní Raghallaigh resign as it has “deepened the crisis for RTÉ”.

All of the information around exit packages should be made public to “help instill confidence”, she added.

RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst has said no matter what events overtake headlines, he “remains absolutely focused” in securing the future of the broadcaster.

In a note to staff on Friday, Mr Bakhurst said his role is to “bring stability to the very regrettable chaos” that is engulfing RTÉ.

The news of Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation was “understandably unsettling” for staff, he said, describing her as an “excellent chair” who provided “great support” to him.

“Siún believed in RTÉ, and its future, and she will be sorely missed,” he said.

“I want to reassure that I also believe in RTÉ and our collective future. My role, now more than ever, is to bring stability to the very regrettable chaos that continues to threaten all attempts to move forward.”

Mr Bakhurst said he and the interim leadership team “are intent on moving forward, with you”.

“We remain committed to RTÉ and to continuing to drive the necessary change to secure the future of this organisation.”

Mr Bakhurst said “no matter what events overtake the headlines in the short term”, he will remain “absolutely focused on our shared long-term mission to secure the future of RTÉ and public service broadcasting in Ireland”.

Our Cantillon column focuses on the latest developments in RTÉ.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh deserved better than this treatment from Catherine Martin

Media Minister Catherine Martin speaking at Government Buildings after meeting with RTÉ this week.

An incredible farce has reached delirious new depths. Minister for Media Catherine Martin has issued what Labour leader Ivana Bacik has rightly identified as “effectively a summary dismissal” of RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh live on air.

Ní Raghallaigh’s admission that she unintentionally “neglected to recollect” that the RTÉ board’s remuneration committee approved a payout made to former chief financial officer Richard Collins – as per the correct process – should have been seen for what it was: a wobble in Martin’s “direct line of communication” with RTÉ, not an event that either represented or required a severing of it.

Instead, we have this act of self-sabotage on the part of Martin. Mere hours after Ní Raghallaigh confessed her mistake while reminding the Department that she appraised them of the matter last October, the Minister felt compelled to venture into the Prime Time studio, gravity etched on her face, to pointedly and repeatedly fail to express confidence in the RTÉ chairwoman.

Read the full column here

Current Affairs Editor Arthur Beesley reports:

In a new statement on Friday, RTÉ backed up Ms Ní Raghallaigh’s account by saying she had “in fact” told Ms Martin’s department about Mr Collins’ departure the day after the deal was signed off.

“The chair had in fact informed the Department about the process which led to Richard Collin’s departure from RTÉ on October 10th, the day after it was approved at the Remuneration Committee which has delegated powers from the board,” RTÉ said.

“This detail was taken as read although it seems now that it shouldn’t have been.”

The statement continued: “After checking the minutes of the remuneration committee, the chair moved swiftly to correct this detail with department officials on Thursday, and remind them that the correct process had been followed, and that the chair had previously informed the department of same.”

The statement was issued after RTÉ was asked questions raised by Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon after Ms Martin said Ní Raghallaigh “misinformed” her at meetings this week by not saying Mr Collins’ deal went through the RTÉ board.

Mr Dillon asked: “Was anyone else present when the RTÉ chair misled the Minister this week? Was the director general Kevin Bakhurst in the room?“

RTÉ said: “The director general and the former chair met the Minister for over three hours this week. A large volume of issues were addressed and discussed, and within that context some confusion arose regarding a question from the Minister to the chair about the approval by the RTÉ board of the exit of former CFO Richard Collins.”

Like members of the Labour Party, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has called for Minister Catherine Martin’s resignation.

Catherine Martin fired Siún Ní Raghallaigh live on TV.



She did so on the basis that she was not informed of the golden handshakes to exiting senior executives.



It has emerged her department knew of golden handshakes as far back as last October.



If this is so, she should go. pic.twitter.com/OCH5uo3aMJ — Peadar Tóibín TD (@Toibin1) February 23, 2024

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy is the latest politician to wade in on the developments at the broadcaster, stating the situation in RTÉ has been “an utter shambles for seven months”.

“We were promised a new era of transparency and openness in how RTÉ does its business and spends taxpayers money, but the Government have done nothing to ensure this is the case,” he said in a statement.

“RTÉ should be brought back under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General; as was the case for many, many years; and which we in Sinn Féin have repeatedly called for. This would also have the effect of ensuring the Public Accounts Committee can provide adequate oversight of its finances. We must see that happen now without delay.”

Arthur Beesley reports:

The crisis at RTÉ is set for another twist on Friday after board members were called to an emergency meeting, hours after Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s abrupt resignation.

The board is understood to be preparing to meet this afternoon in an undisclosed location to discuss recent events. There is no deputy chair at present after the recent ending of the board term of previous deputy chair Ian Kehoe.

The meeting on Friday comes amid waning Government confidence in the leadership of the national broadcaster, after Minister for Media Catherine Martin said she was “misinformed” by Ní Raghallaigh about a severance deal with former chief financial officer Richard Collins.

Government ministers are annoyed with RTÉ for failing to set out how much it paid Mr Collins and former strategy director Rory Coveney when they left last year.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has cited legal constraints but Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told RTÉ radio on Friday that the organisation needs to change now.

“We do not need a lecture in the law from RTÉ, thank you very much, we are legislators. We actually need RTÉ to focus not on what it cannot provide to be more transparent but on what it can provide,” Mr Harris said.

Asked if Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has confidence in his party colleague Minister Catherine Martin, a spokeswoman said “of course he does”.

“She has been determined to transform RTÉ and public service broadcasting and has made significant progress in doing so,” the spokeswoman said.

“She has set up two in depth expert reports on how RTÉ operates and is determined to agree a new funding model for RTÉ which will put public service broadcasting in Ireland on a sustainable position into the future.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has said he is “not overly happy with the way this has been handled” and he does not think Minister Catherine Martin should have done the interview in advance of the scheduled meeting with Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

“We need to see the full accounts of engagements between Siún Ní Raghallaigh and the Minister and any Department officials. I would have preferred any decisions to have been made following discussions between the Minister and the Chair,” he said.

“If it does transpire that the Department was aware of the process surrounding Richard Collins’ exit package, this brings the Department into this dispute.”

Mr Byrne said he believes director general Kevin Bakhurst is doing an “honest job trying to reform the organisation”.

“There is an urgency now to recognise and support the importance of that work. That does not take away the need for accountability and transparency but we also need to know that we will have an RTÉ at the end of all this (which, frankly, I had hoped would have happened by now),” he said.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris has rejected assertions that Minister for Media Catherine Martin’s position is untenable in light of Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation.

“I think Catherine Martin was in a very difficult position. What the Minister did last night was answer an honest question. I think it is really regrettable that what the Minister would have liked to happen, didn’t happen,” Mr Harris said on Today with Claire Byrne, referring to convening the scheduled meeting with Ms Ní Raghallaigh on Friday morning.

“I’m aware the Minister intends to speak today. Minister Martin intends to provide that clarity today. It’s not a small matter if the minister was misinformed twice. If I was a Government minister in that position, I too would be frustrated.”

He added: “I believe Catherine Martin is a good Minister. I believe some of the glib commentary from the opposition is very unfair.”

Mr Harris said the RTÉ story has become a “carousel” and there needs to be a “degree of urgency” in clarifying issues immediately so the news cycle can move on.

Media Minister Catherine Martin has serious questions to answer about her own handling of the crisis in RTÉ, the leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns has said.

Ms Cairns said if the minister was kept in the dark about exit packages with senior executives last year, then she “didn’t ask the right questions when these resignations were announced”.

“There is a further point that the Minister must urgently clarify. In her resignation statement, the former Chair of the RTÉ board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, said she informed the Department of the process involved in the resignation of Richard Collins the day after he left the organisation,” she said.

“Are we to understand from this that the Department was, in fact, aware that there had been an exit package and that it had been approved by the Chair? If so, was the Minister informed and, if not, why not?”

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media earlier this week. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst sent a note to staff at the broadcaster on Friday morning, to inform them of the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

Here is his note in full:

“It is with deep regret that I share with you the announcement by Siún Ní Raghallaigh of her decision to resign as the Chair of the Board of RTÉ tonight. Her statement is included below.

Siún has been an excellent Chair and a great support to me throughout an incredibly challenging time for RTÉ.

Without Siún’s experience, insight, guidance and optimism, beginning the process of meaningfully transforming RTÉ would have been a bigger challenge. Her integrity, hard work, commitment to public service and her appreciation of the important work you all do in serving audiences, despite many challenges, made her a valuable ally.

Siún believed in RTÉ and its future and she will be sorely missed.

I’d like to reassure you, our partners and our audiences that I and my Interim Leadership Team remain committed to RTÉ and to continuing to drive the necessary change to secure the future of this organisation and transform it into a national public service media organisation we can all be proud of.”

Here is Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation statement in full:

Staff representative on RTE board Robert Shortt and board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh leaving Leinster House in Dublin, after appearing before the Committee of Public Accounts in July.

“I applied for the role of Chair of RTÉ because I believe strongly in the importance of public service media.

Since taking up the role of Chair of the RTÉ Board in December 2022, I have worked hard with my board colleagues, and the leadership team. Our priority at all times has been on reforming the organisation, in order to secure its future.

However, it is abundantly clear from statements today, and in particular last night’s Prime Time broadcast, that I no longer have the confidence of the Minister in my role as Chair of the Board of RTÉ and that, as such, my position is no longer tenable.

This evening, after consultation with the Board and Director General Kevin Bakhurst, I have decided to resign from my position.

I would like to thank my fellow board members and RTÉ ‘s leadership team for their hard work in recent months. I would also like to thank the staff of RTÉ for their dedication and commitment throughout this challenging time for the organisation.

Since he started in his role on Monday 10th July 2023, the Director General has always kept me appropriately informed as he restructured the Executive and established the Interim Leadership Team.

Under the new terms of reference of the remuneration committee of the RTÉ Board, all changes to executive pay and terms must be approved by committee. This was introduced as part of a wide range of measures to strengthen controls and fully restore public trust in corporate governance at RTÉ.

Kevin Bakhurst brought the exit of Rory Coveney from RTÉ (announced on Sunday 9th July) to my attention, while the exit of Richard Collins was brought to and approved by the Remuneration Committee of the Board of RTÉ on October 9th 2023.

I informed the Department about the process which led to Richard’s departure from RTÉ, on October 10th, the day after it was approved at the Remuneration Committee.

I met the Minister and her officials, with the Director General, on two occasions for more than three hours this week, dealing with multiple questions across a wide range of issues. I was asked if the board knew about the exit packages for Rory Coveney and Richard Collins.

I said that I was aware of them, but they had not come before the full board. However, I neglected to recollect that Richard Collin’s exit package did go before the remuneration committee. This was not an intentional misrepresentation, and I subsequently contacted the Department to clarify the details and remind them that I had previously appraised them of the matter in October.

Serving as Chair of the RTÉ Board is a privilege which requires the confidence of the Minister. It is abundantly clear that I no longer do. My resignation is a source of sadness to me, but it is unavoidable.

There is a very urgent need for the funding model of RTÉ to be restored and for the transformation process to continue apace. I do not want this matter to distract from that. That must remain our unswerving collective objective.”

The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley has criticised Minister Catherine Martin, stating she “effectively sacked” the Chair of the RTÉ Board on television on Thursday night.

The Sinn Féin TD said Ms Martin should have “kept her powder dry” until she met Siún Ní Raghallaigh on Friday

“I think whether the minister has confidence or not, I think she should have kept her powder try until she met Siún Ní Raghallaigh today ... thrashed it out with her and then if she felt she had to dismiss Siún Ní Raghallaigh from the position of the Chair of the RTÉ Board she could have done so after that,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock, the party’s spokeswoman on media, has said Minister Catherine Martin’s position is “untenable” in light of the resignation of the RTÉ board’s chairwoman.

“Ní Raghallaigh’s statement suggests that the Department has a written record of notification from the Board following the remuneration committee’s approval of exit packages. This must be published in full immediately,” she said.

“The Media Minister is the protector of RTÉ but crucially, the Minister should be the protector of the public purse. The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste must now reflect on the Media Minister’s handling of this whole debacle, and ask, is she the person to ensure that necessary reforms take place in RTÉ that will be crucial to its survival, and is she the person who can restore public trust in the State broadcaster?”

Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said the resignation of the chairwoman of RTÉ and the circumstances surrounding her departure will “be a further blow to the morale of staff. The last thing needed in RTÉ is another crisis”.

“The Government must act immediately to appoint a new Chair to avoid a period of further uncertainty. In my dealings with Siún Ní Raghallaigh, I I found her to be a person of integrity, collaborative, sensitive to the concerns of staff and committed to public service,” he said.

“The NUJ has consistently demanded full transparency in relation to all aspects of executive remuneration and it behoves the Government to ensure that this is delivered. The ongoing failure of successive governments to reform the funding of public service broadcasting in Ireland has contributed to the crisis in RTÉ.”

He added: “The latest developments should not distract from this priority.”

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has issued a new statement on Friday morning, acknowledging the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh as chairwoman of the RTÉ Board.

“I wish to thank Siún Ní Raghallaigh for her service as chair of the Board of RTÉ at a time of unprecedented crisis at the national broadcaster,” she said.

“Her contribution to the process of reform and transformation under way in the organisation has been hugely significant; and her hard work and commitment to public service broadcasting must be acknowledged.”

Ms Martin said it is a critical time for RTÉ, and it is “imperative that we continue the important process of restoring trust in the organisation”.

“As Ms Ní Raghallaigh stated, there is an urgent need for the transformation process to continue and a sustainable funding model put in place – I am deeply committed to this.”

The emergence of a political crisis: Snap analysis from our Political Correspondent Jack Horgan Jones

The dramatic resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh overnight has now shifted the focus to Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin and her Department. It is now a classic of the political genre: who knew what and when?

This is one of the most dangerous games for politicians.

In a bombshell appearance on RTÉ’s Prime Time show on Thursday night, Ms Martin said the RTÉ chair had misinformed her twice this week regarding board knowledge of exit packages for departing executives. It turns out this was not the case, she said, and the remuneration committee of the board approved the exit package for Richard Collins.

She failed to express confidence in Ní Raghaillaigh, saying she was deeply disappointed.

The writing was on the wall then, with senior sources last night already firmly of the view that the RTÉ chair could not remain in place. One of the key functions of a chair is to act as a conduit to the Minister, and it seemed that the RTÉ chair had equipped Ms Martin with inaccurate information, fracturing trust and ultimately making her position untenable. And so it proved, with Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigning in the early hours of the morning.

But now the opposition is already laser-focused on Catherine Martin, with the Labour Party saying it was a “summary dismissal on air”. A key issue is a line in Ní Raghaillaigh’s resignation statement in which she claims to have told the Department of the process that led to Collins’ departure the day after he left. This suggests that some knowledge did exist in the Department about the board approval, prompting serious questions for the Department and Martin.

Why wasn’t she told? Why didn’t she ask? Was there a note of this disclosure and will it now be released? There are questions too for Kevin Bakhurst, who seemingly was in one of the meetings where Martin was misinformed this week. Did he know the information being passed on was incorrect? Did he raise it then or afterwards?

Over the months of this crisis, an impression has taken hold that Catherine Martin has not put her stamp on the controversy or asserted sufficient political authority. That is the immediate context for this crisis as the focus shifts from the RTÉ boardroom to the department and the minister.

There is a clear view among some in Government this morning: a political crisis is emerging.

Read Jack’s full analysis here

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the drip-feed of information surrounding RTÉ's finances and governance makes it “very difficult” to have confidence in the broadcaster.

However, Ms McEntee rejected claims that the interview by Minister for Media Catherine Martin amounted to a dismissal.

“What she [Minister Catherine Martin] did last night was simply outline the facts. She said very clearly she needed and wanted to speak to Siún Ní Raghallaigh. She did not dismiss her,” she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“The difficulty here is all of us want to have confidence in RTÉ, we want to have confidence in those who are managing it, we want to move forward. Unfortunately, when we continue to have information coming out in the way that it is on a number of different issues, it is very difficult for people to have confidence. Of course, this will add to the challenges that RTÉ is facing now.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said the Minister’s comments amounted to a “summary dismissal on air”.

Speaking on Newstalk on Friday morning, she said: “It was rather shocking to see what amounted to summary dismissal on air by the minister last night.”

“I think the minister now has questions to answer about why she moved in the way she did in this rather peremptory manner, why she didn’t ask questions before?” Deputy Bacik added.

“Is this a rather belated calling for heads and what purpose does this achieve? Will it be possible indeed to find a new Chairperson for the Board? Still there is so much we don’t know and so much lack of clarity.”