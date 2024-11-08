Election 2024 campaign set to begin as Simon Harris to seek dissolution of the Dáil later today

Taoiseach Simon Harris will call a snap general election today with a three-week campaign culminating on polling day, November 29th.

Following months of intense speculation that he was planning to go to the country before the Government had served its full term, Mr Harris will go to Áras an Uachtaráin and ask the President to dissolve the Dáil after returning from a meeting of EU leaders in Budapest this morning.

Once Michael D Higgins has granted a dissolution of the Dáil, a general election must be held within 30 days. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will set the polling date for Friday, November 29th.

The campaign is expected to focus on housing, health, public spending, the cost of living, immigration policy and climate.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was spotted canvassing on Baggot Street Bridge this morning with Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan. He is expected to canvass with election candidates around Luas stops and shopping centres, before grabbing a pint ahead of the match in the Aviva, where you can be sure more canvassing will happen...

Some news just in from Sinn Féin - the party has selected a second candidate, activist Caroline Hogan, to contest the Kildare North constituency alongside Réada Cronin. “We are asking voters to give us the chance to show what change looks like. We have the ambition, the determination and the policies to deliver real and meaningful change,” Hogan said this morning.

General election posters appear at Blackrock Dart station on Friday morning, November 8th

The first posters are appearing across the country, ahead of time, to no one’s surprise...

We have an update from Jack Power here who is in Budapest at that informal European Council meeting. Housing is going to be one of the big themes of this election and the Taoiseach is already being tackled on the Government’s record.

The housing debate in the coming general election should not come down to what party “can shout the biggest number” when promising how many houses they’d build in government, Taoiseach Simon Harris has told reporters in Budapest pic.twitter.com/tnxK8HQW4m — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) November 8, 2024

There’s our Political Editor Pat Leahy on the RTÉ Claire Byrne show. He says that Simon Harris plans to canvass after his trip to the Áras and will also attend the rugby tonight before... more canvassing.

So what’s happening this morning? The Labour Party are launching their housing policy this morning - we had a flavour of it on our front page this morning. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has rounded up the party’s general election candidates and they will speak to the media in Dublin at 11:30am. People Before Profit are also unveiling a 15 metre banner on the Liffey which will read: “End 100 Years of FF/FG - Another Ireland is Possible”.

Government will likely face intense pressure from parties on housing issue

Jack Horgan-Jones and Jennifer Bray from the political staff reported this morning that the Government is set to come under intense pressure on housing as the Opposition targets its record in the opening days of the general election campaign.

The Opposition will launch a range of housing policies, starting on Friday, while elsewhere there is fresh criticism of the Coalition’s recently agreed home building targets from a member of the Government-appointed Housing Commission which reported earlier this year.

Ronan Lyons, associate professor in economics at Trinity College Dublin, welcomed the introduction of the targets, which aim to deliver 303,000 homes by 2030, saying they brought official policy “closer” to meeting demand. However, he said that they conflated the capacity of the building sector with the underlying requirement for homes and “go directly against the recommendation of the Housing Commission, that targets be set with societal requirements in mind, separate to construction sector capacity”. Read the full story here.

Good morning - and welcome to our first liveblog of the 2024 general election! Jennifer Bray here from the political team. What should we expect today? Firstly, Taoiseach Simon Harris will fly home from Budapest where he is attending an informal European Council meeting. He is expected to address the media and then travel to the Áras to request a dissolution of the Dáil. After the writs are moved for the election comes the real fun: poster wars. Politicians and their teams will be all elbows, so watch out.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman and Tánaiste Micheál Martin opened the door to an early election in recent weeks. Although Mr Martin had previously said the ideal time to hold the election was next February, he later softened his stance. Speaking to The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast in mid-October, Mr Martin said that he was open to having a pre-Christmas election once certain pieces of key legislation were passed. Mr O’Gorman, meanwhile, said his preference was for a late November polling date.

Mr Harris’s language about holding an election also subtly changed. In the summer, he ruled out a snap election, but in recent weeks he said it would be called “when the work of Government is finished” and “in a manner that is collegiate”. After a conversation with his fellow Coalition leaders, he said he would move “swiftly” to call the election once the Finance Bill, which gives effect to the measures announced in Budget 2025, was passed.

Speculation about an early general election became heightened after this summer’s local and European elections where Sinn Féin took less than 12 per cent of the national vote, while Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil performed better than expected and emerged as the two biggest parties of local government.

Mr Harris came under pressure from within his own party to consider calling an election sooner than next March. That pressure intensified when polling showed his own personal approval rating shooting up by 17 points to 55 per cent in September.

Sinn Féin, meanwhile, promised it would act on a review of the local elections in order to better prepare for this general election and run an appropriate number of candidates. The party now intends to field around 70 candidates. The number needed for a Dáil majority is 88.