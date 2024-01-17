Echoes of ‘Nazi supporters’ lies’ about refugees from members of Rural Independent group, TD claims in Dáil

There are echoes of “Nazi supporters’ lies” regarding refugees from Rural Independent and other TDs in the Dáil, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has claimed.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Ms Smith said the Government’s failure on housing had led to anger from ordinary people while the far-right, who she described as “Nazi supporters”, were whipping up lies and wanted to blame refugees and people of colour.

“We have echoes of those Nazi supporter’s lies in this chamber and those echoes, which come from Rural Independents and others across this House, which blame refugees for the problems that we have, actually do make a difference to how people think,” she said during Leaders’ Questions.

The Dublin South Central TD also called on Government parties to “rein in” their local councillors who were passing motions to refuse to deal with the Department of Integration regarding housing refugees.

“The sooner the better you get out of Government, because until you do and unless you do, we are going to have the complication of people blaming refugees instead of blaming you,” she told the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

Ms Smith also pointed to Tipperary TD Michael Lowry and said he boasted “regularly” about what he had achieved in the region and asked why he continually voted confidence in the Government.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said while he was in favour of very robust debate, it was not fair “by any stretch of the imagination” to equate any member of the House in any way with Nazism, “not in any way, not by any stretch of the imagination”.

“You diminish the appalling nature of what Nazism is to do so,” he told Ms Smith.

Separately, Mr Lowry said he wanted to put on the record that he was not a racist, was not anti-immigrant and did not have a record of “provocative language” either inside or outside the Dáil.

The Independent TD said the Government had put forward “face saving proposals” in Roscrea after “the damage has already been done” and it was “on the run on immigration policy and making it up as you go along”.

Mr Lowry said the Government had ignored the legitimate and genuine concerns of people in Roscrea and the influx of asylum seekers to the town accounted for up to 20 per cent of its population.

“Any sensible, reasonable, logical or sustainable criteria you would have to conclude that Roscrea had already exceeded his capacity,” he said.

“This Government has failed Roscrea on immigration. You neglected to support this town in its time of greatest need. During all of last year, you dismissed my real and genuine concerns and I can say today without fear, this Government let down the people of Roscrea. The present unacceptable situation was avoidable had you listened, had you responded and had you acted to address policing educational, medical, social and recreational needs.”