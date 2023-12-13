Micheál Martin to meet new UK foreign secretary David Cameron today

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin: 'It is vital that we continue to strengthen the relationship between our two governments'

Efforts to restore the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland and the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine will be on the agenda when Tánaiste Micheál Martin meets the new UK foreign secretary David Cameron in London today. Former prime minister Mr Cameron was current prime minister Rishi Sunak’s surprise choice for foreign secretary in a reshuffle last month.

Today’s meeting is the first between Mr Martin and Mr Cameron since the British politician assumed his new role. The pair are expected to discuss bilateral relations and Northern Ireland as well as various foreign policy issues.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Martin said: “It is vital that we continue to strengthen the relationship between our two governments. The partnership between us is the bedrock for ensuring continued peace and prosperity across these islands.”

He noted it was 30 years ago this week that Albert Reynolds and John Major “together achieved the Downing Street Declaration” which he said enabled the ceasefires and set the scene for the talks that led to the Belfast Agreement and “ultimately to peace”.

READ MORE

Mr Martin said he looked forward to “developing a close and open working relationship with foreign secretary Cameron”.

The Fianna Fáil leader also said his visit is “an important opportunity to focus on wider foreign policy concerns”, including the crisis in the Middle East. “My view remains clear – the international community should insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

On the war in Ukraine, Mr Martin said: “It will also be important that the EU and the UK maintain our close co-operation in delivering support for Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression.”