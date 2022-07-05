Taoiseach travelling to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy

Micheal Martin was invited to Ukraine last month by President Zelenskiy, who also singled him out for thanks after the European Council approved Ukraine’s bid for candidate status at the recent summit in Brussels. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is on his way to Ukraine, where he is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Government sources have confirmed.

Mr Martin is currently in Poland, from where he will travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. He was not present in the Dail today for Leaders’ Questions, and is not expected to be present for Dail business for the remainder of the week.

Mr Martin was invited to Ukraine last month by President Zelenskiy, who also singled him out for thanks after the European Council approved Ukraine’s bid for candidate status at the recent summit in Brussels.

Mr Martin’s office said then that he was keeping the invitation under review, though sources said Mr Martin was keen for an opportunity to visit Kyiv.

Precise details of the visit are not being released for security reasons, but it is expected that Mr Martin will travel to Kyiv over land from Poland tonight or tomorrow.