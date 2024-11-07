Election Daily: follow GE24 with our podcast

November 29th is now confirmed as the date of the 2024 general election.
Election Daily from The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast will update you on the campaign each weekday between now and then.
Hugh Linehan and Jack Horgan-Jones explain what to expect from the show, when to listen out for new episodes and what the opening stages of the campaign might look like.
Plus: Tickets are now available for Inside Politics live in Dublin on Wednesday, November 20th at 6.30pm.
