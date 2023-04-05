What happened when 45 tenants were evicted so their homes could be Airbnb holiday lets

A former tenant of the Dublin 8 property spotted it on Airbnb - and reported it to the council. Photograph: AFP/ Getty

Last August 45 tenants were evicted from their homes in an apartment block in Dublin 8 after their landlord said he was going to sell the property. He didn’t. Instead he offered the rooms as short-term hostel-style holiday lets on Airbnb – a bunk bed in a shared room now costs €100, a private room €280 and bookings are being accepted until August.

For landlords, holiday lets are far more lucrative than long-term lets.

One of the former tenants spotted her previous home on Airbnb and reported the situation to Dublin City Council which is taking action. Short-term lets in rent pressure zones must have planning permission under legislation introduced in 2019.

But that legislation is regularly flouted and the Government, with the housing crisis ever-worsening, is attempting to introduce new laws on short-term lets with Fáilte Ireland’s involvement. But the EU has issues with the plan and the law is likely to be delayed.

Dublin editor Olivia Kelly, who has been reporting on the story, outlines events at the Dublin 8 property, and political reporter Cormac McQuinn explains what the Government is doing to curb short-term lets.

Presented by Bernice Harrison. Produced by Suzanne Brennan.