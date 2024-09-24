Photography

Bird Photographer of the Year 2024: The winners in pictures

Photographers from around the world entered more than 23,000 images into the competition

When Worlds Collide: Migratory birds, various, by Patricia Seaton won gold in the conservation (single image) category
The Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winners have been revealed. An impactful image showing more than 4,000 birds that died colliding with windows in Toronto has taken the grand prize in the world’s largest bird photography competition. There were more than 23,000 images entered, each with their eyes on the £3,500 (€4,200) grand prize. Here are some of the standout shots.

Heavenly Elegant Flight: European Goldfinch, Carduelis carduelis, by Nicolas Groffal won silver in the birds in flight category
Perspective: Eurasian Nuthatch, Sitta europaea, by Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco won gold in the age 12-14 category
Scavenger: Turkey vulture, Cathartes aura, by Nathaniel Peck won gold in the bird behaviour category
Winter Pink: Grey-crowned Rosy-finch, Leucosticte tephrocotis, by Alan Murphy won gold in the best portrait category
Immersion: Northern Gannet, Morus bassanus, by Kat Zhou won gold in the birds in the environment category
Postmortem: Northern Gannet, Morus bassanus, by Joshua Galicki won bronze in the conservation (single image) category
Black Grouse: Black Grouse, Lyrurus tetrix. Kuusamo, by Markus Varesvuo won bronze in the best portrait category
TURBULENT FISH HUNT Turbulent Fish Hunt: Eurasian Bittern, Botaurus stellaris by Julian Mendla won gold in the under-11 category
Playful fledgling: Peregrine Falcon, Falco peregrinus by Jack Zhi won silver in the bird behaviour category
Dawn's Whispers: Eurasian Hoopoe, by Hermis Haridas won gold in the birds in flight category
Treacherous Journey: Goosander, Mergus merganser, by Grzegorz Długosz won gold in the urban birds category
Helmetshrikes Preparing to Sleep: White-crested Helmetshrike, Prionops plumatus, by Gary Collyer won bronze in the comedy bird photo category
A Modern Dancer: Adélie Penguin, Pygoscelis adeliae, by Nadia Haq won gold in the comedy bird photo category
Human and Nature (and Dog): Grey Plover, Pluvialis squatarola, by Emil Wagner won gold in the age 15-17 category
Open Door: Eastern Screech-Owl, Megascops asio, by Robert Gloeckner won silver in the comedy bird photo category

All winners can be seen at www.birdpoty.com

