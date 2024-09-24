Bird Photographer of the Year 2024: The winners in pictures

The Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winners have been revealed. An impactful image showing more than 4,000 birds that died colliding with windows in Toronto has taken the grand prize in the world’s largest bird photography competition. There were more than 23,000 images entered, each with their eyes on the £3,500 (€4,200) grand prize. Here are some of the standout shots.

Heavenly Elegant Flight: European Goldfinch, Carduelis carduelis, by Nicolas Groffal won silver in the birds in flight category

Perspective: Eurasian Nuthatch, Sitta europaea, by Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco won gold in the age 12-14 category

Scavenger: Turkey vulture, Cathartes aura, by Nathaniel Peck won gold in the bird behaviour category

Winter Pink: Grey-crowned Rosy-finch, Leucosticte tephrocotis, by Alan Murphy won gold in the best portrait category

Immersion: Northern Gannet, Morus bassanus, by Kat Zhou won gold in the birds in the environment category

Postmortem: Northern Gannet, Morus bassanus, by Joshua Galicki won bronze in the conservation (single image) category

Black Grouse: Black Grouse, Lyrurus tetrix. Kuusamo, by Markus Varesvuo won bronze in the best portrait category

TURBULENT FISH HUNT Turbulent Fish Hunt: Eurasian Bittern, Botaurus stellaris by Julian Mendla won gold in the under-11 category

Playful fledgling: Peregrine Falcon, Falco peregrinus by Jack Zhi won silver in the bird behaviour category

Dawn's Whispers: Eurasian Hoopoe, by Hermis Haridas won gold in the birds in flight category

Treacherous Journey: Goosander, Mergus merganser, by Grzegorz Długosz won gold in the urban birds category

Helmetshrikes Preparing to Sleep: White-crested Helmetshrike, Prionops plumatus, by Gary Collyer won bronze in the comedy bird photo category

A Modern Dancer: Adélie Penguin, Pygoscelis adeliae, by Nadia Haq won gold in the comedy bird photo category

Human and Nature (and Dog): Grey Plover, Pluvialis squatarola, by Emil Wagner won gold in the age 15-17 category

Open Door: Eastern Screech-Owl, Megascops asio, by Robert Gloeckner won silver in the comedy bird photo category

All winners can be seen at www.birdpoty.com