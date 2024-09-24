Bird Photographer of the Year 2024: The winners in pictures

The Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winners have been revealed. An impactful image showing more than 4,000 birds that died colliding with windows in Toronto has taken the grand prize in the world’s largest bird photography competition. There were more than 23,000 images entered, each with their eyes on the £3,500 (€4,200) grand prize. Here are some of the standout shots.
Heavenly Elegant Flight: European Goldfinch, Carduelis carduelis, by Nicolas Groffal won silver in the birds in flight category Perspective: Eurasian Nuthatch, Sitta europaea, by Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco won gold in the age 12-14 category Scavenger: Turkey vulture, Cathartes aura, by Nathaniel Peck won gold in the bird behaviour category Winter Pink: Grey-crowned Rosy-finch, Leucosticte tephrocotis, by Alan Murphy won gold in the best portrait category Immersion: Northern Gannet, Morus bassanus, by Kat Zhou won gold in the birds in the environment category Postmortem: Northern Gannet, Morus bassanus, by Joshua Galicki won bronze in the conservation (single image) category Black Grouse: Black Grouse, Lyrurus tetrix. Kuusamo, by Markus Varesvuo won bronze in the best portrait category TURBULENT FISH HUNT
Turbulent Fish Hunt: Eurasian Bittern, Botaurus stellaris by Julian Mendla won gold in the under-11 category Playful fledgling: Peregrine Falcon, Falco peregrinus by Jack Zhi won silver in the bird behaviour category Dawn's Whispers: Eurasian Hoopoe, by Hermis Haridas won gold in the birds in flight category Treacherous Journey: Goosander, Mergus merganser, by Grzegorz Długosz won gold in the urban birds category Helmetshrikes Preparing to Sleep: White-crested Helmetshrike, Prionops plumatus, by Gary Collyer won bronze in the comedy bird photo category A Modern Dancer: Adélie Penguin, Pygoscelis adeliae, by Nadia Haq won gold in the comedy bird photo category Human and Nature (and Dog): Grey Plover, Pluvialis squatarola, by
Emil Wagner won gold in the age 15-17 category Open Door: Eastern Screech-Owl, Megascops asio, by Robert Gloeckner won silver in the comedy bird photo category All winners can be seen at www.birdpoty.com