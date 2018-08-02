US politician accused of posting nude photos of ex-partner online

An Illinois state representative has resigned after a report about allegations he posted nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend on Instagram without her consent in an effort to draw other men into “graphic” conversations.

Nick Sauer, a Republican who had served on the state legislature’s task force to combat sexual discrimination and harassment, was the subject of a complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend with the state’s Office of the Legislative Inspector General, according to a report by Politico.

The complaint accused Mr Sauer of using an Instagram account filled with nude images of his ex-girlfriend, Kate Kelly, to “catfish” other men, or lure them into an online relationship using a fake persona.

“As a result of the allegations by Kate Kelly, a former girlfriend, I have decided to resign my office,” Mr Sauer wrote in his letter of resignation.

“My ability to fulfill my obligations as a State Representative and public servant will be affected by the distraction of addressing these allegations.

“After speaking with my family, I feel it is best to step away from my public responsibilities.”

Ms Kelly wrote in her complaint that after she was notified about the fake account by an Instagram user, Mr Sauer acknowledged “catfishing” at least eight men with her private photos over two years.

Tinder

The pair began a relationship over Tinder in 2016 but broke up in March after Ms Kelly said she discovered Mr Sauer had been dating other women, Politico reported.

It also said Ms Kelly wrote in the complaint that she had filed a report with the Chicago Police Department, which she said was investigating her claims.

In his letter of resignation, Mr Sauer did not confirm or deny Kelly’s claims. His spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

When reached by email on Wednesday, Ms Kelly said she needed time to process the events of the day.

Mr Sauer, a self-described fiscal hawk who condemned “corruption and unethical behavior” on his website, was elected in 2016 and had been running for re-election in November.

His political website, Facebook page and Twitter account appeared to have been deleted Wednesday.

Hours after the report of the accusations was published, Jim Durkin, the top Republican in the Illinois House, issued a statement foreshadowing Mr Sauer’s resignation.

“The allegations that have come forth against Representative Nick Sauer are troubling,” he said. “He will be resigning from office today. We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations.”

Julie B. Porter, the acting legislative inspector general, said in an email she could not confirm or deny the existence of confidential investigations.

‘Unchecked’

State Senator Melinda Bush, who leads the state Senate’s task force on sexual discrimination and harassment awareness and prevention, said that “for far too long in Springfield, sexual harassment and abuse from those in positions of power has gone unchecked.”

She added: “I applaud this woman for coming forward and telling her story.”

In Illinois, it is a felony to post sexually explicit photos and videos of another person online without permission. A conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of three years. It is understood that no charges have been filed in this case.

Other politicians in the United States have in recent months faced crises involving sexually explicit photographs. Governor Eric Greitens of Missouri, a Republican, resigned in May amid a scandal involving a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser and allegations he had taken an explicit photograph of her without her consent. - New York Times