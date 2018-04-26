Ronny Jackson withdraws as nominee to be US veterans’ affairs secretary

White House doctor Ronny Jackson has withdrawn from consideration for the post of veterans’ affairs secretary following a swirl of allegations about his professional and personal life.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Mr Jackson said the allegations against him were false, but that they had become a distraction for President Donald Trump.

“While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs,” he said.

Mr Jackson, who also served as White House doctor under Barack Obama and George W Bush, was named as the president’s pick to replace David Shulkin as the secretary for veterans’ affairs, after Mr Shulkin was fired by the president last month. But his nomination has become embroiled in deepening controversy over allegations of drunken behaviour and over-prescription of drugs – allegations he has denied.

“Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity,” he said in a statement issued by the White House.

Almost immediately, questions emerged about Mr Jackson’s current position in the White House. Asked if he would remain as presidential physician, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “Admiral Jackson is a doctor in the United States Navy assigned to the White House and is here at work today.”

Speaking during a live phone-in on the Fox News chat show Fox and Friends on Thursday morning, Mr Trump said Mr Jackson was “an incredible man”.

‘He would have done a tremendous job ... they’re trying to destroy a man. Welcome to Washington; welcome to the swamp,” he said.

Comey debate

Mr Trump said he had in mind a replacement for Mr Jackson as nominee for the veterans’ affairs role, someone with political experience. He also criticised the Montana senator Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the veterans’ affairs committee, who had questioned Mr Jackson’s suitability for the role, warning that he would have “a price to pay” in his home state.

“I watched Jon Tester of Montana, a state I won by over 20 points, they love me and I love them. Jon Tester, I think this is going to cause him a lot of problems in his state. He took a man who is an incredible man, an incredible man and smeared him,” Mr Trump said.

In a lengthy interview, Mr Trump also appeared to distance himself from his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under FBI scrutiny, saying Mr Cohen also had other businesses that Mr Trump had no involvement with. He said Mr Cohen’s legal work for him represented only “a tiny, tiny, little fraction” of his legal work. Mr Cohen and Mr Trump’s legal team are due in court on Thursday in Manhattan in a bid to limit FBI access to his legal documents.

Mr Trump said he had watched CNN’s town hall debate with former FBI director James Comey on Wednesday night. He repeated his description of Mr Comey as a “leaker and a liar”.

“I did a great thing for the American people by firing him,” he said, adding that “the only collusion is going on with the Democrats.”

He repeated his claim of a witch-hunt against him, arguing that “no one has been tougher on Russia than I have”.