Last abortion clinic in US state of Missouri to close

Missouri’s only abortion clinic expects to close this week after the state health department refused to renew its licence.

The closure would make Missouri the only US state without a legal abortion clinic, said Planned Parenthood on Tuesday.

“This is a real public health crisis,” said Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which runs the clinic. “More than a million women of reproductive age in Missouri will no longer have access to a health centre in the state they live in that provides abortion care.”

The Missouri department of health and senior services did not respond to a request for comment.

Planned Parenthood said the clinic would sue the health department to preserve access to legal abortions in the state.

On Friday, Missouri governor Mike Parson signed a Bill into law that bans abortion beginning in the eighth week of pregnancy. It was one of eight states that have passed anti-abortion legislation this year in an effort aimed at provoking the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 landmark case that established a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy. – Reuters