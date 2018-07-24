Ivanka Trump dumps fashion brand to focus on Washington

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of US president Donald Trump and an adviser to him, has announced she is shutting down her fashion brand to focus on her career in Washington.

In a statement Ms Trump said she did not know “when or if I will ever return to the business”.

“But I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” she said.

“I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter,” she added.

The surprise announcement has prompted some speculation that Ms Trump – who is widely referred to as “the first daughter” – could be mulling expanding her career in politics.

A spokeswoman for the company said the decision had nothing to do with the performance of the brand. Well-known fashion retailer Nordstrom dropped Ms Trump’s brand from its store last year, citing falling sales. The move elicited a strong response from the president at the time, who tweeted: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person – always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

Conflicts of interest

Ms Trump’s fashion empire has come under renewed scrutiny since her appointment to a senior role in the White House after her father won the presidential election in 2016. Though she no longer has day-to-day involvement in the running of the business, she retained ownership. As a result she had been constrained in her ability to engage with key areas of US policy because of possible conflicts of interest.

In particular, the current debate about trade moves against China could directly affect Ms Trump’s business activities in the country where most of her products are made.

While the brand will shut down, Ms Trump will retain the copyright and the intellectual property rights associated with it.

Ms Trump’s first foray into the fashion world was with a launch of a jewellery line in 2007. She subsequently expanded into clothes, footwear and eyewear.

Ivanka Trump’s shop at Trump Tower in 2017. Photograph: Hilary Swift/The New York Times

Kushner’s role

Her husband, Jared Kushner, is senior adviser to the president and has specific responsibility for the stalled Middle Eastern peace process. Both moved to Washington to work with Mr Trump following his inauguration as president.

The development comes in the midst of a key week for trade policy in Washington. European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Mr Trump on Wednesday in the White House, amid signs of a burgeoning trade war between the two blocs, after the US imposed steel and aluminium tariffs on EU products.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Tuesday announced a new package of direct aid for farmers to help cushion the agriculture community from the effects of tariffs. The announcement was made as the president travelled to Kansas for a rally.