Donald Trump’s Irish and Scottish golf courses ‘reported losses of $63.6m’

US president Donald Trump’s three golf courses in Ireland and Scotland have reported total combined losses of $63.6 million (€54,5 million), the New York Times has reported, as it published details of an investigation into the president’s tax affairs.

The newspaper, citing documents relating to 15 years of tax returns filed by the president, said that his three courses in Ireland and Scotland – Doonbeg in Co Clare, Turnberry in Ayr and the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen – had sustained substantial losses, part of a broader loss-making pattern by his portfolio of golf courses .

During his first two years as president of the United States, Mr Trump’s revenue abroad totalled $73 million, the newspaper said. Much of that money was from his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland, as well as from licensing deals in countries like India, Turkey and the Philippines.

It was reported earlier this year that Mr Trump’s property in Co Clare availed of the Irish Government’s wage subsidy scheme, while the properties in Scotland also sought government aid following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest filings for the Doonbeg resort shows that revenues at the hotel increased by 7 per cent year-on-year in 2018 to €11.4 million. Mr Trump bought the property in 2014 and stayed in Doonbeg with members of his family in June last year during his first visit to Ireland as president of the United States.