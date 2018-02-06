Podcast: FGM and the horrific cycle of violence against 200m women

The UN estimates that more than 200 million women and girls around the world have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM).

Tuesday, February 6th has been designated UN Zero Tolerance Day on FGM, and on today’s podcast reporter Sally Hayden describes her recent visit to the Karamoja region of Uganda in east Africa.

FGM has been criminalised there yet remains prevalent. In parts of Karamoja, up to 95 per cent of girls are subjected to the brutal practice.

World View Podcast

She details the horrific cycle of violence against women caused by FGM and how its eradication is being stymied.

But first: Brexit. The clock has begun ticking again as the EU27 awaits details on what the UK wants the final arrangement to look like, particularly when it comes to customs.

But with rebellious MPs making conflicting demands, British prime minister Theresa May faces a major challenge to keep her party on side. London Editor Denis Staunton reports.

World View is a weekly foreign affairs podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Android, on Apple Podcasts, on Stitcher or on Soundcloud.