Angela Merkel warns Trump that Europe ‘won’t be had’ again

German chancellor Angela Merkel has described as “sobering and a bit depressing” US president Donald Trump’s collapse of the G7 meeting via Twitter.

Dr Merkel came out fighting on her return to Berlin, insisting the latest Trump about-turn was a fresh reminder that Europe had to work even closer given a looming trade war.

“We won’t allow ourselves be had again and again,” she told ARD public television on Sunday evening, insisting the EU would press ahead with counter-measures to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium. The bloc is expected to announce countermeasures on July 1st.

In her strongest comments yet, she criticised the US president for dashing an “arduously negotiated” G7 summit declaration via social media.

“Reneging in a tweet is sobering and a bit depressing,” said Dr Merkel late on Sunday evening. “It’s difficult, it was disappointing this time, but it’s not over. Sometimes it seems the American president thinks that only one side wins and everyone else loses.”

In a lengthy television interview, she said she would continue to engage with the Trump White House – “there are too many good reasons to” – but the G7 meeting meant the EU had to change its approach towards itself and its international partners.

Trump doctrine

After 18 months struggling to cope with the Trump doctrine, this was the latest call from Dr Merkel to European allies to find new ways of working together and with other countries beyond the US.

“We as Europe have to stand up for our principles, potentially together with Japan and Canada,” said Dr Merkel.

“We have to ask ourselves the question: where can we act alone?” she asked, calling for greater European solidarity. “Loyality first apples to one’s own country but the second loyalty – when it has to do with foreign political decisions – should lie with the EU.”

In the interview she made two conciliatory gestures to Mr Trump. The first: the German leader said she “wished” the US and Russian leaders would meet “for an extended period of time”. At the G7 meeting, other leaders dismissed Mr Trump’s calls for Moscow to return to what was once the G8.

In a second gesture she conceded that Europe, if it is to do more for its own security, will have to spend more on it.

She agreed Mr Trump was “right to a certain extent” for criticising Germany for spending only 1.3 per cent of economic output on defence. Given that, she said, “we need to increase our defence budget”.