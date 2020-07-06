Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news comes after it was reported on Monday night that he had Covid-19 symptoms, including a 38 degree fever.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic while his country has soared to the world’s second-most cases and deaths, told journalists in a live interview on Tuesday, after announcing the result of his test, that he is “perfectly well,”

He is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria medicine that he has touted as being effective against the virus though its use hasn’t been authorised by most health experts globally and could carry dangerous side effects.

“Everyone knew that sooner or later it would impact a good part of the population,” he said. “Life continues. But if the economy doesn’t work it will bring new forms of death and suicide.”

The 65-year-old president, who during his campaign to reopen the economy called the virus “just a little flu,” has repeatedly disobeyed medical recommendations to avoid contamination, mingling in crowds without a face mask and giving people handshakes. Late on Monday, however, a video posted on YouTube showed a masked Mr Bolsonaro trying not to get too close to supporters who awaited him in front of the presidential palace.

He told them he was following social distancing orders from a doctor after showing symptoms of the virus, and added that an exam had shown his lungs were “clean.”

Brazil has become a global hotspot for the virus, trailing only the US with more than 65,000 confirmed deaths and over 1.62 million total cases. It has implemented an erratic response to the pandemic, with the president often clashing with state governors and even his health minister over quarantine measures and possible treatments.

Brazil’s health ministry is currently headed by an interim chief after Mr Bolsonaro fired his first minister and a second resigned.

Results from Mr Bolsonaro’s Covid-19 test, administered at the Hospital das Forças Armadas in Brasília, were delivered on Tuesday.

