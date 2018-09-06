India’s top court decriminalises gay sex in landmark ruling

India’s supreme court has struck down a colonial-era law that effectively banned homosexual sex in a landmark ruling for gay rights in the country.

The court announced the verdict in Delhi on Thursday morning drawing cheers from a crowd of LBGTI+ Indians and their supporters gathered on a lawn outside the building.

“It’s in our favour,” a young woman, Smriti, shouted as she embracing three others before they were mobbed by television cameras. They had seen a text message from a journalist inside the court. “That’s when we knew they had lifted it,” she said.

Ritu Dalmia, one of the five LBGTI+ Indians who put their name to legal petition that succeeded on Thursday, said the verdict made her feel “hope once again”.

“I was turning into a cynical human being with very little belief in the system, but honestly this has really shown once again that, at the end, we are a functional democracy where freedom of choice, speech and rights still exist,” she said.

The decision appears to mark the end of a fraught path to legalising homosexuality in modern India. Early cases filed in 1994 and then 2001 bounced back and forth for years between higher courts reluctant to wade into the issue.

In 2009, the Delhi high court struck down Section 377 of the Indian penal code, finding its ban on “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” breached the rights to life, liberty and equality enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Indian supporters of the LGBTI+ community hold placards as they participate in a pride parade in Chennai in June. File photograph:Arun Sankar/Getty Images

That decision was overturned by the supreme court four years later, which argued the 160-year old law that came to be associated with homosexual sex had been used so infrequently, less than 200 times, according to the judgment - and against such a “miniscule fraction” of the population that it could not be said to violate Indians’ constitutional rights.

Activists were blindsided by the decision and thousands of Indians grappled with a fundamental part of their identity being suddenly restored as a criminal offence, punishable by life imprisonment. “It was surprising and a very strange verdict,” says Mohan, a lawyer in Delhi, who asked to use only his last name, still concerned by stigma he might face in the workplace.

Critics of the law say that though prosecutions under section 377 are rare, it is frequently used to blackmail gay and lesbian Indians and contributes to their marginalisation, while also inhibiting efforts to fight diseases such as HIV/Aids.

Lawyers have steadily worked to overturn the supreme court’s decision but had a major breakthrough in 2017.

“What changed everything was last year’s privacy judgement,” said Gautam Bhatia, a Delhi-based lawyer and legal scholar. “In August 2017, the supreme court held there was a fundamental right to privacy, and as part of that, five judges said the 2013 decision was wrong.

“It was unprecedented,” Mr Bhatia said. “The judges commented on a completely unconnected case to say it was wrong. But once they said it, with the imprimatur of a full bench behind it, section 377 was gone, implicitly if not formally.”–Guardian