The 2021 census will include a time capsule to allow this generation speak directly to their as yet unborn descendents and to the historians of the 22nd Century.

For the first time the census form will include a space for people to write messages which will be stored securely and confidentially for 100 years.

What would you tell people 100 years from now?

You have nearly two years to get thinking, but what would you say to the generations of the future. Tell us what you might like to say and we will publish a selection of your answers.