Church Services

Week beginning Saturday May 9th, 2020

 

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland Saint Patrick’s Cathedral remains closed to worshippers and visitors until 20 July 2020. We invite you to join us in worship online. The Fifth Sunday of Easter - Preacher: Revd D.W. Oxley, B.A., B.Th. Prebendary of St Audoens. Music from the Cathedral Choir. A recording of this service and others are available on the Cathedrals website www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church Bray Sunday 10th May, 11am Sunday Service www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray

Cork Carrigaline Union. Under covid-19 restrictions , both churches and the parish office will remain closed until further notice. there will be a service live streamed at 11am each Sunday. Please go to ‘live streaming of services’ on carrigalineunion.org to view or if you can’t tune in at this time, find the recorded service by searching for ‘carrigaline union of parishes’ on youtube.

