Parish priest dies following ‘freak car accident’ in Co Laois

Tributes have been paid to a parish priest who died following what church authorities described as a “freak accident” involving his car.

Fr John Cummins died following the incident outside his parochial house in Abbeyleix, Co Laois on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said they were investigating the incident.

In a statement, Bishop Denis Nulty of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that I announce the sudden death of Fr John Cummins, parish priest of Abbeyleix, after a freak accident today with his car at the Parochial House.

“Father John was much loved in the diocese and is a tremendous loss to all of us. I will hold all of you in my prayers over these very difficult and lonely days.”

Portlaoise parish tweeted its sympathies: “What a loss to our Diocese. Rest In Peace John”.