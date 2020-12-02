Archbishop Diarmuid Martin appeals for online donations to Crosscare agency

Crosscare, the care agency of Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese, has appealed for online support this December as, due to the pandemic, it cannot hold its annual Parish Food Collection for those most in need this month.

Normally in December Crosscare collects thousands of euro worth of non-perishable foods to restock its foodbanks and support its community cafés.

Its foodbanks remained open throughout the year, operating to strict hygiene and Covid-19 safety standards, with more than 7,000 food parcels distributed. However demand remains high as many people in Dublin parishes and communities, who did not need support previously, struggle with the economic downturn.

Crosscare services have been stretched to capacity as it adapted to help people on the margins during the pandemic.

Since Covid-19 arrived last spring the agency has worked closely with the Health Service Executive and the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to provide an extra 100 beds for homeless people. It has ensured good quality accommodation for people with their own rooms, to ensure social distancing and personal safety among the homeless community generally.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said he was proud of the way Crosscare had adapted to ensure that young people, the homeless, families in need and those who have been further isolated by the pandemic have continued to be supported by Crosscare staff since last spring.

He appealed to priests and parishes to encourage parishioners who ordinarily support the Crosscare food-drives and its post-Christmas unwanted gifts appeal to go online this year and make a donation at crosscare.ie.