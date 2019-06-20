Dublin Zoo welcomes birth of three sea lion pups

Three sea lion pups have been born at Dublin Zoo in the past week, bringing the colony at the Sea Lion Cove up to nine.

The first pup was a female delivered by mother Cassie on Friday June 7th. Three days later, another seal named Sienna also gave birth to a healthy female pup on Monday June 10th.

Both female pups were born similar in size weighing approximately 6.3 kg. A third sea lion named Florence gave birth to a male pup on Thursday June 13th weighing 7.6kg. Sea lions give birth during the month of June every year.

Team Leader Ciaran McMahon said all three pups and their mothers were doing well.

“Cassie’s pup is already swimming, and the two other pups are expected to start swimming within the next few days,”he said.