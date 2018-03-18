Young teacher from Co Donegal falls to his death in Dubai

A young Donegal teacher who fell to his death from a balcony in Dubai had only travelled there last year to find work. Emmett Blain died following the tragedy on Friday night.

The popular young teacher, who was in his 20s, had taught in the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town and St Eunans College in Letterkenny before travelling abroad.

Mr Blain was originally from the village of Mountcharles, outside Donegal town. He was a member of the local St Naul’s GAA club, playing with their reserve side, and a nephew of Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland hero Noel Hegarty.

St Naul’s club secretary, Mary Coughlan said, “He was a really lovely person and a wonderful footballer.

“All at the club would like to express our sorrow and regret at his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed by all at the club and in the community.”

Saint Eunan’s College issued a statement on its Facebook page. “Everybody in Saint Eunan’s College would like to send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emmett Blain. Emmett was well liked in the classroom and a great character in the staff room - he will be remembered fondly by everybody who met him. Rest in Peace Emmett,” it said.

His family have been made aware of his death and are being assisted by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Irish Embassy in Dubai is also liaising with his family and are making arrangements to have his remains flown home to Ireland.

Local police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Blain’s death.