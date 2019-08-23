Winning €11. 2m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Enniskerry

The winning ticket for a €11.2 million jackpot in Wednesday’s draw was sold at a service station in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

The ticket was sold at the Texaco Service Station and Spar shop on Monastery Road on Wednesday, just hours before the draw.

The National Lottery says it has not been contacted by the winner, or winners, and it is advising everyone in the area who bought a ticket on that day to check their numbers.

Speaking in Enniskerry this morning, store manager Radek Gawor said he was working on Wednesday and could have sold the winning ticket. He said he had no idea who had won.

For store owner Ken O’Connor, this is the second time one of his shops has sold a winning lottery ticket.

The entrepreneur, who has stores and filling stations at Rathfarnham, Cornelscourt, Foxrock and Enniskerry, sold a €6million winning ticket in his Rathfarnham store late last year.

Mr O’Connor said staff in Enniskerry would get a bonus from of the €15,000 sellers’ prize and there would also be a party for staff.

Local woman Anne Byrne said she was delighted for the winner. “Good luck to them, whoever they are. I hope they share it out”.

The store on Monastery Road is on a road used by commuters between Enniskerry and Stepaside and the business parks around the M50.

“It could be anybody,” Ms Byrne said.