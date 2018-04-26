Teenager (17) found dead in Crumlin
Gardaí say they believe the death is ‘not suspicious’
Crime scene tape
Gardaí are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in Crumlin in Dublin.
The teenager was found unresponsive at a premises on Stannaway Avenue in Crumlin on Monday afternoon.
He was brought to St James’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A post-mortem is due to be carried out. Gardaí said they believe the death is “not suspicious”.