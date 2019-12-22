Rugby stars line out with Focus Ireland to take on homelessness

The biggest names in Irish rugby added to the festive cheer at the top of Grafton Street in Dublin on Sunday evening, lending their voices to the carol singing, rattling white buckets to collect money for Focus Ireland and posing for an endless succession of smartphone snaps.

“It’s just something we said we’d do as a team,” explained Jacob Stockdale as he paused for a moment from stooping to deliver high-fives to young boys. “It’s a great charity and a great cause.”

The players, togged out in yellow Focus Ireland T-shirts, took turns singing with the choir or mingling with the crowds who seemed more than happy to slide money into the buckets the players were shaking, in return for an autograph, a photograph, or a hug.

“Whatever we can do to help, even just to get someone out of the cold for a while,” said CJ Stander. “It’s Christmas time and hopefully we can cheer people up. It’s great to see all the smiles on so many faces. It’s a great vibe.”

The team’s new head coach, Andy Farrell, suggested to the squad that they come into town and do something special for Christmas, said Luke McGrath.

“So we’re here to help the homeless. It’s such a massive problem. It’s been brilliant, great to see everyone out.”

The Fingal Gospel Choir, the Balbriggan Gospel Choir, and the Dublin Ukulele Directive, had gathered to support the Focus Ireland fundraiser, only to be joined by the rugby players who are on a 24-hour mid-season stock take in the training centre in Blanchardstown.

As for the rugby year now ending, the standout event for Stockdale was playing in his first Rugby World Cup.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to but getting to play in my first world cup, that was pretty special.”

For Quinn Roux missing out on the world cup was one of the harder parts of 2019.

“I’m trying to put that behind me. My focus for the coming year is to build on my performances for my club and hopefully that will lead to higher honours.”

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

For Stander, 2019 was “up and down. It was a disappointing world cup and a disappointing six nations, but the good thing is we can put 2019 behind us in the next few days and build on what we have now.

“I think we have a great squad especially with Munster and with Ireland and I’m really looking forward to a few young talents coming through and looking forward to what the new coach is going to bring.”

Meanwhile, outside the Bank of Ireland building on College Green more members of the rugby squad were mingling with students from Belvedere College who were singing and rattling buckets while, up against the wall of the building, trellis tables laden with hot food, soft drinks, confectionary and Christmas cake, was being availed of by some of those affected by the homelessness crisis.