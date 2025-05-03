Skorts controversy: Dublin and Kilkenny camogie players may be sanctioned for wearing shorts

Kilkenny captain Katie Power in shorts with referee Ray Kelly and Dublin's Aisling Maher again in shorts ahead of kick off. When the players returned to the pitch they were all in their camogie skorts. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A protest move by Kilkenny and Dublin senior camogie teams at the Leinster Senior Semi Final who wore shorts instead of the regulatory ‘skorts’ almost saw the match being completely called off.

The 30 women, 15 from Kilkenny wearing black shorts and 15 from Dublin kitted out in navy shorts, may still face sanctions after they stood determinedly on the pitch at St Peregrine’s GAA club, Blanchardstown as the national anthem started at the kick-off time of 3.30pm on Saturday.

The move was part of a campaign to allow women the choice to wear shorts instead of the obligatory skorts, which are skirts with shorts underneath.

Referee Ray Kelly from Kildare, told the teams, Kilkenny managed by Tommy Shefflin and Gerry McQuaid for Dublin, that they would have to get changed in skorts or the match would be abandoned.

READ MORE

[ Skorts: What are they and why are we suddenly talking about them?Opens in new window ]

As Amhrán na bhFiann was being played , the Dublin team walked off while the Kilkenny side stayed standing shoulder to shoulder until they too left the pitch after the anthem finished.

Confusion reigned with hundreds of onlookers wondering if the game would go ahead or what was happening as many did not notice the women wearing shorts.

Several minutes later, the Kilkenny team came back onto the pitch wearing their skorts while the Dublin side seemed to be making their minds up as to what they would do.

Players in their camogie skorts during the match. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

About five minutes later the Dubs came out of the changing rooms, now wearing the mandatory skorts. Eventually it was game on.

Aoife Lanigan, Kilkenny PRO said she believed that the plucky move by the players will certainly make GAA management take note. But there could still be sanctions to face.

“They could face big fines and the players having their names written in a match report by the referee. The players were making a point for all to see (within the Camogie Association). When all three associations combine, the question will surely be why do women have to continue wearing skorts?”

[ Camogie Association ‘committed’ to players after proposals to allow shorts failOpens in new window ]

Many camogie players find the mandated skirt-short hybrids restricting, but it seems they will be stuck wearing them until 2027 at least. The Camogie Association, the GAA and the LGFA previously revealed that 2027 was the proposed date for their plans for full integration between the three.

Camogie players are obliged to wear skorts as under rule 6(b) of the sport’s code ordains that playing gear must include a skirt/skort/divided skirt. The issue is that most players hate wearing them, arguing that they restrict their freedom, largely because the shorts are of the “compression” kind, and they would prefer to wear regular shorts.

Kilkenny captain Katie Power in shorts with referee Ray Kelly and Dublin's Aisling Maher again in shorts ahead of kick off. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Secondary school Kilkenny supporter Tara Kelly believes the women “should be allowed to have a choice of what they wear whether it is skort or short. It should be about comfort not having to be kitted out in one or the other.”

Numerous other female supporters agreed with one teenager who did not wish to be named adding: “I think the shorts look good and the women certainly look much more comfortable”. A number of men did not even notice they were wearing shorts instead of skorts at the start of the game.

Kilkenny ultimately picked up a 4-11 to 2-12 victory over Dublin.

A Gaelic Player Association (GPA) spokesperson said: “The GPA fully supports players having the right to choose between shorts or skorts and our position on this will not change.

“It is unacceptable that female athletes are being compelled to wear gear that they believe compromises their performance and well-being. We stand firmly with any player or team who opts for shorts and commend the Dublin and Kilkenny players for asserting that right today.

“These athletes were put in an impossible position — wear what they believe is right or face the prospect of the game being abandoned. As always, players chose to compete.

“We now call on the Camogie Association to listen to players and respect their autonomy”.

Last year London club Thomas McCurtains launched its ‘Shorts Not Skorts’ campaign, and it all came to a head last weekend when two proposals were put to camogie’s congress calling for the rule to be changed.

Both proposals were defeated. And the issue cannot be up for discussion again until 2027.

More than 60 per cent of the delegates vote against Tipperary and Kerry’s motion that wanted the skirt/skort/divided skirt wording removed completely and replaced with “shorts”, while 55 per cent said no thank you to Meath and Britain’s proposal that shorts be offered as a choice alongside skorts.