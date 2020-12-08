Mice infestation at Dublin restaurant posed ‘grave’ risk to health

Closure orders citing rodent infestations which posed a serious risk to human health have been served on a Dublin sushi restaurant and an Asian food business based in Waterford.

The Dublin restaurant was named by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) as Shiro Sushi, of 10 Moore Street, operated by Boteco Quality Foods Limited.

The closure order, served on company secretary Verano Damas Neto, cited a HSE inspector’s report which concluded an infestation of mice in the restaurant posed a “grave and immediate danger to public health” .

The report noted “heavy accumulations of dirt in the kitchen” including food preparation surfaces “to such an extent that food including sushi/sashimi was likely to be contaminated”.

In relation to Asian Food Markets, at Park Road Business Park in Waterford city, the closure order was served on Abdel Rahman Adam and Muhedeen Said Awla.

The health inspector’s report in the case said evidence of rodents was found to be widespread, with “gnawed food packaging and droppings on shelving where food was displayed for sale, as well as in a wash hand basin in the butchery area”.

A small meat manufacturing plant in Co Longford was also served with a prohibition order under the Food Safety Authority Act. The prohibition notice on Valhalla Meats Limited of Townparks Industrial Estate, which has since been lifted, cited a range of products which it said should be withdrawn. These included a venison carcass; 10 trays of bone and trimmings; trays of steaks; diced beef, beef ribs and roast beef.

In addition a prosecution was brought under the EC Food and Feed Hygiene Regulations against the occupier of an animal slaughterhouse. at Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Co Louth. Barry McConnon was convicted and fined €2,500, and he paid €1,000 towards prosecution costs. A forfeiture order was made in respect of all equipment seized.