Man dies in Co Waterford road crash

A man in his 20s has died in a road crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Co Waterford.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a lorry on the N25 at Bawnard, Ardmore. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The lorry driver, a man in his late 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses who may have driven on the N25 between the hours of 4am and 5am from Youghal bridge to Dungarvan, and who may have dash cams in their vehicles are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.