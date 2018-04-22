Louth shop honours gift voucher bought 23 years ago

A Co Louth shop has honoured a gift voucher bought 23 years ago.

The voucher, for 60 Irish punts, was bought in McKenna Man on Earl Street, Dundalk in March 1995, “and was redeemed last week,” said Conor McKenna of the family-run business.

“We don’t have expiry dates. We were delighted to sell it to the customer 23 years ago and we were delighted to honour it.”

The shop exchanged it for €76.

In 1995 it would have been a valuable present to get. “It was bought in March of that year so it may have been for a birthday. A lot of vouchers have a 12 months expiry date but we do not have expiry dates on our vouchers,” Mr McKenna said.

There are McKenna Man shops in Dundalk, Drogheda and Navan, and Mr McKenna said the voucher was brought into the Dundalk shop last week by a woman. It appears it had been misplaced and then found in recent days.