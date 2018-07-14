Four-year-old child rescued after boat capsizes off Co Cork

Three adults and a four-year-old child have reportedly been rescued from the sea just outside Kinsale Harbour after their boat capsized.

Kinsale RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 were both involved in the rescue operation.

Cork Sea Safari said one of its skippers had also been involved in the rescue in a post on Facebook.

A post on Rescue 117’s Facebook page thanked “the skipper of the rib Sea Breeze” for putting out a mayday call after the boat capsized.

It added that the helicopter had been in the area at the time and was at the scene within minutes.

West Cork Rapid Response said it was “extremely relieved” there had been no loss of life in the incident.

“Thankfully all [were] wearing life jackets.”