Fire brigade battling gorse fire in Sutton, Co Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade is concerned over the safety of its fire fighters currently battling a gorse fire in Howth.

The fire broke out last night on Sutton cliffs but the fire service were unable to get access to the area until this morning due to safety reasons.

“Our main concern is that it is very close to the cliffs edge so they have to be really careful,” the Dublin Fire Brigade said.

We're currently at a gorse fire 🔥 in #Sutton. 2 fire engines from Kilbarrack & North Strand stns on scene. Grass & gorse is at high risk at the moment, be aware of:



✅ BBQs in designated areas

🚫 No rubbish

✅ Park sensibly, we need access

❎ No cigarettes, fires#Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/cekVBjI4oj — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 8, 2018

Three fire units, from North Strand and Kilbarrack, are currently attempting to gain control of and put out the fire.

The area is difficult to access and awkward to work in so firefighters are expected to be there for most of the day as they have to be “very cautious”.

The fire brigade said the cause of the fire is not yet clear but it is most likely because of the warm weather heating up rotting vegetation. There are no properties near the area.

A similar fire broke out last night in the Dublin Mountains, where units from Rathfarnham, Donnybrook and Dun Laoghaire put out the fire overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it was expecting more such fires as the hot weather continues.