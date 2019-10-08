Fire at Co Meath hospital sees patients, staff evacuated

A fire at a hospital in Co Meath on Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of patients and staff.

The HSE said the electrical fire at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, broke out in a chart room at 6am. Three wards of patients and staff were safely evacuated it said.

Patients are now returning to wards after the fire was extinguished by fire services , and a full clean up has begun.

However, general surgery and endoscopy procedures have been cancelled for the day due to smoke.

The HSE and Our Lady’s Hospital thanked the fire services and night staff for their “swift response in ensuring the care and safety of all patients”.