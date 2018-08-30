Electric Picnic travel warning: roadworks will cause extra delays

Motorists are being warned that roadworks will cause heavier-than-usual traffic on the M7 and M8 ahead of Electric Picnic.

The M7 is being widened in both directions in Co Kildare between junction 8, at Johnstown, and junction 11, near Newbridge, where the M9 begins; the affected area has a temporary speed restriction of 60km/h.

Electric Picnic kicks off today! Please see full traffic management plan at https://t.co/FO9KzOamds



The M8 has been closed in both directions all week between junction 13, at Mitchelstown South, and junction 14, at Fermoy. Diversions have been in place via the R639, the old N8. The motorway is scheduled to reopen at 8pm on Friday.

“Make sure you plan ahead for your journey to Electric Picnic and allow yourself plenty of time to get to the festival site,” said Elaine O’Sullivan of AA Roadwatch. “If you are leaving after work on Friday, keep in mind that evening rush-hour delays start to pick up a little earlier and you will see increased volumes of commuter traffic from about 2.30pm onwards.”

Full details of public-transport arrangements, along with everything else you need to know for the festival weekend, are on irishtimes.com.

An Garda Síochána has also made its traffic-management plan for the festival available online.