Majella O'Donnell urges women to avail of cancer screening services

Cancer survivor Majella O’Donnell has urged women to avail of the Breastcheck service insisting that screening in all areas should occur from the “minute you become an (adult) women and continue to the day you die”.

Speaking at the opening of a new service in Youghal, Co Cork for individuals impacted by cancer Majella said she had lost count of the number of women she had spoken to who felt “perfectly well” and then went for a mammogram and found an irregularity.

The author and television personality has called on members of the public to continue to use cancer screening services in Ireland in spite of the cervical smear controversy.

“Don’t let that affect your view of these services. Some cases may have slipped through but it shouldn’t mean that everybody stops doing it because of course it is going to save a lot of people. It’s going to save a lot more than will fall through the net.”

She said women should be mindful of any changes in their breasts whether its a dimple, a lump or an inverted nipple.

Majella said when she was diagnosed with breast cancer it was tough on her husband, singer Daniel O’Donnell, because he wanted to cancel his tours to support her.

However, her preferred method of handling the news was “to be left alone to get on with it”.

She said he did what was best for her because she told him “Please go out to work”.

Meanwhile, close to 100 people have already availed of the Cork ARC Cancer Support House in East Cork.

Located at Friar Street in Youghal, and run by the Cork ARC Cancer Support House, the new centre provides free drop-in and telephone support services, counselling, therapeutic massage, reflexology, yoga, pilates and art therapy for cancer patients and their families.

For more information visit www.corkcancersupport.ie.